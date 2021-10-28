Autosport Podcast: Formula Ford Festival at 50 - Why you should go this weekend

While not an essential step on the junior single-seater career ladder anymore, it still provides plenty of thrills and spills, with this weekend's 50th edition set to provide the same action.

Two ex-F1 drivers and winners Roberto Moreno and Jan Magnussen return for the first time since their respective triumphs in 1980 and 1992, while Magnussen's nephew and recently crowned British GT3 champion Dennis Lind will also be on a grid of more than 100 cars.

Autosport deputy national editor Stefan Mackley is joined by Autosport deputy editor Marcus Simmons and special contributor Gary Watkins to look back at the illustrious history of the event since it first began in 1972 and tell you why a trip to Brands Hatch this weekend won't disappoint.