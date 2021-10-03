Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bowman: NASCAR Cup playoffs 'a little frustrating' so far
NASCAR News

Talladega NASCAR Cup race postponed until Monday

By:

Due to persistent rain and impending darkness, Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Talladega has been postponed to Monday.

Talladega NASCAR Cup race postponed until Monday

Following earlier rain, officials got the track dry in time to fire engines at approximately 3:35pm ET, but as cars were taking pace laps, it began pouring with rain again.

With no lights at Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR would not be able to complete the race once the track was dried again and it was postponed until 1pm ET on Monday (4 October). The race will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Network.

Denny Hamlin, who won last weekend’s race at Las Vegas, will start from the pole.

Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr and Ryan Blaney complete the remainder of the top-five starting line-up.

With two races left in the second round of the Cup playoffs, Hamlin is the only driver locked into the next round, leaving seven spots still up for grabs.

The four drivers currently lowest in the playoff standings and in danger of not advancing to the next round are William Byron, Kevin Harvick, Alex Bowman and Christopher Bell.

shares
comments

Related video

Bowman: NASCAR Cup playoffs 'a little frustrating' so far

Previous article

Bowman: NASCAR Cup playoffs 'a little frustrating' so far
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Marquez dominates at COTA as Quartararo extends points lead

1 h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton would welcome return of silver Mercedes F1 livery

12 h
3
Formula 1

Can F1 justify having four races in the Middle East?

9 h
4
Moto3

Americas Moto3: Guevara declared winner of red-flagged COTA race

3 h
5
MotoGP

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?

1 d
Latest news
Talladega NASCAR Cup race postponed until Monday
NAS

Talladega NASCAR Cup race postponed until Monday

43m
Bowman: NASCAR Cup playoffs 'a little frustrating' so far
NAS

Bowman: NASCAR Cup playoffs 'a little frustrating' so far

Oct 1, 2021
Toyota: Everybody will be learning on the go with Next Gen NASCAR
NAS

Toyota: Everybody will be learning on the go with Next Gen NASCAR

Sep 29, 2021
NASCAR Las Vegas: Hamlin beats Elliott for victory
Video Inside
NAS

NASCAR Las Vegas: Hamlin beats Elliott for victory

Sep 27, 2021
Bristol NASCAR: Larson grabs win after Elliott and Harvick tangle
NAS

Bristol NASCAR: Larson grabs win after Elliott and Harvick tangle

Sep 19, 2021
Jim Utter More
Jim Utter
Bowman: NASCAR Cup playoffs 'a little frustrating' so far
NASCAR Cup

Bowman: NASCAR Cup playoffs 'a little frustrating' so far

Toyota: Everybody will be learning on the go with Next Gen NASCAR
NASCAR

Toyota: Everybody will be learning on the go with Next Gen NASCAR

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Plus
NASCAR

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

Trending Today

Americas MotoGP: Marquez dominates at COTA as Quartararo extends points lead
MotoGP MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Marquez dominates at COTA as Quartararo extends points lead

Can F1 justify having four races in the Middle East?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Can F1 justify having four races in the Middle East?

Hamilton would welcome return of silver Mercedes F1 livery
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton would welcome return of silver Mercedes F1 livery

Americas Moto3: Guevara declared winner of red-flagged COTA race
Moto3 Moto3

Americas Moto3: Guevara declared winner of red-flagged COTA race

MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?
MotoGP MotoGP

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?

Jordan sure he has ‘moved on’ from racing in BTCC
BTCC BTCC

Jordan sure he has ‘moved on’ from racing in BTCC

WRC Finland: Evans boosts WRC title hopes with famous victory
WRC WRC

WRC Finland: Evans boosts WRC title hopes with famous victory

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Plus

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organisation - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR
Aug 31, 2021
The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin Plus

The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin

A multiple F3000 race winner, Marc Goossens was on the precipice of making Formula 1 in the 1990s - but a lack of budget left him without a path to the promised land. Turning to an illustrious racing career in sportscars, Goossens left the endurance circuit to try his hand at racing stock cars - and now calls the NASCAR Euro Series home

NASCAR
Jul 1, 2021
Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR Plus

Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR

There has never been a full-time British driver in the NASCAR Cup. But Alex Sedgwick, who is rising through the stock car ranks, wants that to change and could be a trailblazer for European talents to reach the top echelons of the NASCAR ladder

NASCAR
Feb 28, 2021
How Earnhardt’s death changed American motorsport Plus

How Earnhardt’s death changed American motorsport

It's 20 years since legendary driver Dale Earnhardt Sr died at the Daytona 500, but the legacy of his crash continues today through the pioneering safety work done by NASCAR

NASCAR
Feb 18, 2021
The NASCAR subplots to keep an eye on in 2021 Plus

The NASCAR subplots to keep an eye on in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season

NASCAR
Feb 12, 2021
How a second-chance NASCAR ace is rebuilding his career Plus

How a second-chance NASCAR ace is rebuilding his career

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a shot at redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith

NASCAR
Feb 11, 2021
Autosport's top 5 NASCAR machines Plus

Autosport's top 5 NASCAR machines

The American stock car scene is more famous for its close racing and occasional punch-ups, but there have been some fantastic machines too. As part of Autosport's 70th anniversary celebrations in 2020, we picked out five of its best

NASCAR
Jan 3, 2021
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Plus

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future

NASCAR
Nov 17, 2020

Latest news

Talladega NASCAR Cup race postponed until Monday
NASCAR NASCAR

Talladega NASCAR Cup race postponed until Monday

Bowman: NASCAR Cup playoffs 'a little frustrating' so far
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Bowman: NASCAR Cup playoffs 'a little frustrating' so far

Toyota: Everybody will be learning on the go with Next Gen NASCAR
NASCAR NASCAR

Toyota: Everybody will be learning on the go with Next Gen NASCAR

NASCAR Las Vegas: Hamlin beats Elliott for victory
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR Las Vegas: Hamlin beats Elliott for victory

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.