Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again
MotoGP / Austrian GP Podcast

Tank Slappers Podcast: Vinales suspended by Yamaha

On Thursday Yamaha dropped a bombshell on the MotoGP paddock when it announced it had suspended Maverick Vinales from this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Tank Slappers Podcast: Vinales suspended by Yamaha

Vinales has been suspended by the team for allegedly deliberately trying to blow up his bike’s engine during last Sunday’s Styrian GP.

Having been stood down for the second Red Bull Ring race, Yamaha says any future participation for the manufacturer will be decided following further discussions.

OPINION: Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

But this is not the first time Vinales has done something like this.

In 2012, while fighting for the Moto3 world title, he quit the Avintia team he was riding for during the Malaysian GP weekend over contractual issues, effectively giving away the championship to Sandro Cortese that year.

In the latest edition of the Tank Slappers podcast, Autosport’s Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com’s Oriol Puigdemont discuss Vinales’ dismissal and what it means for his immediate future in MotoGP and his long-term prospects in the series.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

 

shares
comments
Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

Previous article

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Petronas to withdraw SRT MotoGP title sponsorship

16 h
2
MotoGP

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP

1 d
3
MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

44 min
4
MotoGP

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up his engine in Styrian MotoGP race

23 h
5
Formula 1

Why Alonso believes he would beat his younger self "with one hand"

2 h
Latest news
Tank Slappers Podcast: Vinales suspended by Yamaha
MGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: Vinales suspended by Yamaha

30m
Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again
MGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

44m
Austrian MotoGP: Zarco tops FP1 with Red Bull Ring lap record
MGP

Austrian MotoGP: Zarco tops FP1 with Red Bull Ring lap record

2 h
KTM offers MotoGP race winner Petrucci 2022 Dakar deal
DAKR

KTM offers MotoGP race winner Petrucci 2022 Dakar deal

3 h
Petronas to withdraw SRT MotoGP title sponsorship
MGP

Petronas to withdraw SRT MotoGP title sponsorship

16 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

Maverick Viñales More
Maverick Viñales
Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again Austrian GP
MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP situation like Messi’s at Barcelona – Mir Austrian GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP situation like Messi’s at Barcelona – Mir

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties Plus
MotoGP

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties

Trending Today

Petronas to withdraw SRT MotoGP title sponsorship
MotoGP MotoGP

Petronas to withdraw SRT MotoGP title sponsorship

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up his engine in Styrian MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up his engine in Styrian MotoGP race

Why Alonso believes he would beat his younger self "with one hand"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Alonso believes he would beat his younger self "with one hand"

Brown: No excuses for McLaren F1 after infrastructure updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown: No excuses for McLaren F1 after infrastructure updates

The last hurrah for a former British F1 superpower Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The last hurrah for a former British F1 superpower

Rossi: Yamaha/Vinales MotoGP situation “a shame for the championship”
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi: Yamaha/Vinales MotoGP situation “a shame for the championship”

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while it’s other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory Plus

The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Plus

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

OPINION: After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Plus

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021
How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Plus

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Forming a ladder all the way from Red Bull Rookies Cup to MotoGP, KTM has created a steady stream of top talents in grand prix racing delivering the Austrian marque with the success expected of the brand. Here's how it has gone about it

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet Plus

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet

Joan Mir’s defence of his MotoGP title has had an underwhelming start as Suzuki didn’t progress its championship-winning GSX-RR as much as its rivals did with their bikes over the winter. Speaking to Autosport, Mir lays out why his title defence has been stalled so far and why he’s confident title number two is still within reach

MotoGP
Jul 12, 2021
The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Plus

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

It's been six years since Jorge Lorenzo gave Yamaha its last MotoGP title in 2015. Since his departure at the end of 2016, Yamaha's form has been inconsistent but it has at last found a new talisman to return it to the top spot in the form of a precociously talented Frenchman who currently leads the standings

MotoGP
Jul 6, 2021

Latest news

Tank Slappers Podcast: Vinales suspended by Yamaha
MotoGP MotoGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: Vinales suspended by Yamaha

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

Austrian MotoGP: Zarco tops FP1 with Red Bull Ring lap record
MotoGP MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Zarco tops FP1 with Red Bull Ring lap record

KTM offers MotoGP race winner Petrucci 2022 Dakar deal
Dakar Dakar

KTM offers MotoGP race winner Petrucci 2022 Dakar deal

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.