Tank Slappers Podcast: Vinales suspended by Yamaha

Vinales has been suspended by the team for allegedly deliberately trying to blow up his bike’s engine during last Sunday’s Styrian GP.

Having been stood down for the second Red Bull Ring race, Yamaha says any future participation for the manufacturer will be decided following further discussions.

But this is not the first time Vinales has done something like this.

In 2012, while fighting for the Moto3 world title, he quit the Avintia team he was riding for during the Malaysian GP weekend over contractual issues, effectively giving away the championship to Sandro Cortese that year.

In the latest edition of the Tank Slappers podcast, Autosport’s Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com’s Oriol Puigdemont discuss Vinales’ dismissal and what it means for his immediate future in MotoGP and his long-term prospects in the series.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.