Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP
MotoGP / Styrian GP Podcast

Tank Slappers Podcast: Valentino Rossi announces retirement

On Thursday ahead of the Styrian Grand Prix, Valentino Rossi announced his retirement from MotoGP at the end of the 2021 season.

Tank Slappers Podcast: Valentino Rossi announces retirement

Rossi made his grand prix motorcycle racing debut back in 1996 in the 125cc class, and since then has written himself into the history books as arguably the greatest of all time - both on two wheels and perhaps across all of motorsport.

Winning 115 grands prix across the 125cc, 250cc and MotoGP classes, Rossi has won nine world titles, with seven of those coming in MotoGP having gone up against some of the fiercest opposition the premier class has ever seen in the likes of Max Biaggi, Sete Gibernau, Casey Stoner and Jorge Lorenzo.

Though his results have faded in recent years, Rossi’s star power has remained as strong as it ever was, the Italian transcending the sport which made him famous.

PLUS: Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

As the Styrian GP marks the first of a 10-race farewell tour for Rossi, Autosport’s Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com’s Oriol Puigdemont discuss Rossi’s announcement and his legacy in the latest Tank Slappers podcast.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

shares
comments

Related video

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

Previous article

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi announces retirement

6 h
2
Formula 1

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars

11 h
3
Formula 1

Aston Martin confirms appeal on Vettel's Hungarian GP disqualification

1 h
4
MotoGP

MotoGP riders pay tribute to ‘Michael Jordan of bikes’ Valentino Rossi

4 h
5
MotoGP

Rossi says racing with VR46 MotoGP team for just one year ‘too risky’

4 h
Latest news
Tank Slappers Podcast: Valentino Rossi announces retirement
MGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: Valentino Rossi announces retirement

52m
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Plus
MGP

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

3 h
Rossi says racing with VR46 MotoGP team for just one year ‘too risky’
MGP

Rossi says racing with VR46 MotoGP team for just one year ‘too risky’

4 h
MotoGP riders pay tribute to ‘Michael Jordan of bikes’ Valentino Rossi
MGP

MotoGP riders pay tribute to ‘Michael Jordan of bikes’ Valentino Rossi

4 h
MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi announces retirement
MGP

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi announces retirement

6 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

Valentino Rossi More
Valentino Rossi
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Styrian GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

Rossi says racing with VR46 MotoGP team for just one year ‘too risky’ Styrian GP
MotoGP

Rossi says racing with VR46 MotoGP team for just one year ‘too risky’

MotoGP riders pay tribute to ‘Michael Jordan of bikes’ Valentino Rossi Styrian GP
MotoGP

MotoGP riders pay tribute to ‘Michael Jordan of bikes’ Valentino Rossi

Trending Today

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi announces retirement
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi announces retirement

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars

Aston Martin confirms appeal on Vettel's Hungarian GP disqualification
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin confirms appeal on Vettel's Hungarian GP disqualification

MotoGP riders pay tribute to ‘Michael Jordan of bikes’ Valentino Rossi
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP riders pay tribute to ‘Michael Jordan of bikes’ Valentino Rossi

Rossi says racing with VR46 MotoGP team for just one year ‘too risky’
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi says racing with VR46 MotoGP team for just one year ‘too risky’

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade
Formula 1 Formula 1

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade

How Ferrari has brought the best from F1’s smooth operator Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari has brought the best from F1’s smooth operator

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Plus

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
3 h
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Plus

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021
How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Plus

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Forming a ladder all the way from Red Bull Rookies Cup to MotoGP, KTM has created a steady stream of top talents in grand prix racing delivering the Austrian marque with the success expected of the brand. Here's how it has gone about it

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet Plus

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet

Joan Mir’s defence of his MotoGP title has had an underwhelming start as Suzuki didn’t progress its championship-winning GSX-RR as much as its rivals did with their bikes over the winter. Speaking to Autosport, Mir lays out why his title defence has been stalled so far and why he’s confident title number two is still within reach

MotoGP
Jul 12, 2021
The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Plus

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

It's been six years since Jorge Lorenzo gave Yamaha its last MotoGP title in 2015. Since his departure at the end of 2016, Yamaha's form has been inconsistent but it has at last found a new talisman to return it to the top spot in the form of a precociously talented Frenchman who currently leads the standings

MotoGP
Jul 6, 2021
Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties Plus

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties

On Monday Yamaha announced it will part ways with Maverick Vinales at the end of the 2021 season - a move requested by the rider. As the already strained relationship between both parties in MotoGP hit rock bottom in recent weeks, this divorce - as ORIOL PUIGDEMONT writes - is good for both Yamaha and Vinales for a number of reasons

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2021
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021

Latest news

Tank Slappers Podcast: Valentino Rossi announces retirement
MotoGP MotoGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: Valentino Rossi announces retirement

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

Rossi says racing with VR46 MotoGP team for just one year ‘too risky’
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi says racing with VR46 MotoGP team for just one year ‘too risky’

MotoGP riders pay tribute to ‘Michael Jordan of bikes’ Valentino Rossi
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP riders pay tribute to ‘Michael Jordan of bikes’ Valentino Rossi

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.