Tank Slappers Podcast: San Marino GP Review

Bagnaia stormed to his first MotoGP win at Aragon a week ago after a race-long battle with Marc Marquez, and resisted immense pressure from a charging Quartararo late on at Misano to seal a famous home win on his factory Ducati.

Quartararo kept his championship lead at a healthy 48 points as he was spared a miserable weekend when the forecasted wet weather for Sunday's race didn't materialise.

Behind them came a stunning ride to third for Avintia rookie Enea Bastianini on the two-year-old Ducati to claim a maiden MotoGP podium.

In the latest Tank Slappers Podcast, Autosport's Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com's Oriol Puigdemont discuss all the main talking points from the San Marino GP.

They also look at Suzuki's Joan Mir conceding title defeat in 2021 and Andrea Dovizioso's MotoGP return, while discussing the confusing start to life for the team he is meant to be riding for in 2022 RNF Racing.