Tank Slappers Podcast: Reflecting on a tragic Italian GP weekend

Tributes flooded in on social media on Sunday following the announcement, while the paddock observed a minute of silence ahead of the MotoGP race in Dupasquier's honour.

The decision to continue racing courted a strong response from some riders, with Francesco Bagnaia feeling it was incorrect to race, while Danilo Petrucci said he felt "dirty" taking part in the grand prix.

Whether the race should have been cancelled or not is a complex issue with no real right answer.

In the latest Tank Slappers Podcast, Autosport's Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com's Oriol Puigdemont pay tribute to the late Dupasquier and discuss both points of view regarding the running of the race.

They also reflect on Fabio Quartararo's dominant victory and contrast that to the fortunes of his Yamaha team-mate Maverick Vinales, while analysing KTM's step forward and the track limits farce which resulted in penalties for Miguel Oliveira and Joan Mir.