Tank Slappers Podcast: Quartararo wins title and Misano GP review

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia spectacularly crashed out of the lead, handing the Yamaha rider the crown, while his team-mate Jack Miller suffered the same fate while running in second.

In the latest Tank Slappers Podcast, Autosport’s Megan White and Motorsport.com’s Oriol Puigdemont discuss Quartararo’s title win and Marquez’ victory.

Uri is fresh off the phone to Fabio so we’ll hear about what they discussed and how he's reflecting on his win.

They also look at Valentino Rossi’s farewell to his home crowd at his last ever Italian MotoGP race and Enea Bastianini’s incredible charge to third place, having started 16th.

Finally, they look ahead to the final two races of the season in Portimao and Valencia.