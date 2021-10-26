Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Binder explains “super-stupid” Misano MotoGP sighting lap crash
MotoGP / Misano GP News

Tank Slappers Podcast: Quartararo wins title and Misano GP review

Fabio Quartararo clinched the 2021 MotoGP world championship at the Emilla Romagna GP in a tense race won by Marc Marquez.

Tank Slappers Podcast: Quartararo wins title and Misano GP review

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia spectacularly crashed out of the lead, handing the Yamaha rider the crown, while his team-mate Jack Miller suffered the same fate while running in second.

In the latest Tank Slappers Podcast, Autosport’s Megan White and Motorsport.com’s Oriol Puigdemont discuss Quartararo’s title win and Marquez’ victory.

Uri is fresh off the phone to Fabio so we’ll hear about what they discussed and how he's reflecting on his win.

They also look at Valentino Rossi’s farewell to his home crowd at his last ever Italian MotoGP race and Enea Bastianini’s incredible charge to third place, having started 16th.

Finally, they look ahead to the final two races of the season in Portimao and Valencia.

shares
comments
Binder explains “super-stupid” Misano MotoGP sighting lap crash

Previous article

Binder explains “super-stupid” Misano MotoGP sighting lap crash
Load comments

Trending Today

Brundle asks for ‘manners and respect’ over grid walks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brundle asks for ‘manners and respect’ over grid walks

Red Bull: Too brutal to have pitted Perez for Austin F1 fastest lap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Too brutal to have pitted Perez for Austin F1 fastest lap

Horner: "Chuck the form book away" in F1 title run-in
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: "Chuck the form book away" in F1 title run-in

Seidl: Sainz was "clever" to let Norris by before DRS zone
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: Sainz was "clever" to let Norris by before DRS zone

FIA plans F1 driver talks over "marginal" Raikkonen call
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA plans F1 driver talks over "marginal" Raikkonen call

How technical troubles detracted from Extreme E's Sardinia encounter Plus
Extreme E Extreme E

How technical troubles detracted from Extreme E's Sardinia encounter

10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 United States Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 United States Grand Prix

Garcia withdrew from W Series COTA race due to anxiety
W Series W Series

Garcia withdrew from W Series COTA race due to anxiety

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The three factors that crowned MotoGP’s newest champion at Misano Plus

The three factors that crowned MotoGP’s newest champion at Misano

The prospect of Fabio Quartararo clinching the 2021 MotoGP world championship title at Misano appeared small after struggling to 15th in qualifying, while main rival Francesco Bagnaia took pole. Here's how the Yamaha rider turned it around, with help from an ill-fated Bagnaia tyre choice, to secure the crown with two races to spare

MotoGP
Oct 25, 2021
Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on Plus

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Saturday 23 October marks the 10th anniversary of Marco Simoncelli's death. The one-time 250cc world champion and double MotoGP podium finisher was the ultimate maverick character with big hair, a big personality and an even bigger talent. Autosport pays tribute to a much-missed figure, a decade on

MotoGP
Oct 23, 2021
Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title Plus

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda Plus

How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda

There once was a time when Honda controlled any young rider who emerged in motorcycling, but its market dominance has now swung to the side of MotoGP rival KTM and, to a lesser extent Ducati. Could this development have significant ramifications for the future?

MotoGP
Oct 12, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Plus

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream” Plus

The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream”

Marc Marquez scorched to his seventh Circuit of the Americas victory in MotoGP last Sunday with a display reminiscent of his pre-injury form. However, his path to the win across the weekend was in keeping with the current reality of his physical limitations, with self-preservation on Saturday key to his Sunday success

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2021
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Plus

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Plus

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021

Latest news

Tank Slappers Podcast: Quartararo wins title and Misano GP review
MotoGP MotoGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: Quartararo wins title and Misano GP review

Binder explains “super-stupid” Misano MotoGP sighting lap crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Binder explains “super-stupid” Misano MotoGP sighting lap crash

Espargaro: Maiden Honda MotoGP podium “pain relief” after ‘risky’ KTM exit
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro: Maiden Honda MotoGP podium “pain relief” after ‘risky’ KTM exit

Bastianini “wasn’t confident” of Misano MotoGP podium return
MotoGP MotoGP

Bastianini “wasn’t confident” of Misano MotoGP podium return

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.