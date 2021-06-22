Tank Slappers Podcast: Marquez's return to winning ways in Germany

The Honda rider has been through hell since his last win at Valencia 2019, a badly broken arm ruling him out of the entire 2020 season and threatening his career as he needed three operations on his right humerus.

And since his return to action in Portugal in April, Marquez has been far away from his normal self, a lack of power in his right shoulder stopping him from riding in his usual style.

On top of that, Marquez has had to wrestle with a Honda motorcycle that has proven to be difficult in 2021, with the bike suffering from a lack of rear grip.

Unbeaten at the Sachsenring since the 125cc race back in 2010, conditions - an anticlockwise track with some spots of rain falling on it - were perfect for Marquez to claim a stunning comeback victory.

In the latest Tank Slappers Podcast, Autosport's Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com's Oriol Puigdemont discuss Marquez's road back to winning way and how he achieved it.

They also discuss the worsening situation at Yamaha with Maverick Vinales, who suffered his worst-ever MotoGP weekend and slammed his team for its "disrespectful" response to his problems.

And Uri gives his insight from the paddock on the latest news, with the imminent VR46/Ducati tie-up and the future of star Moto2 rookie Raul Fernandez grabbing the headlines over the past week.