Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / People “forgot” who Marc Marquez was for a while, says Honda MotoGP boss
MotoGP Podcast

Tank Slappers Podcast: How likely is Rea moving to MotoGP in 2022?

The MotoGP rider market rumours continue to swirl for 2022, with six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea the latest to be linked to Petronas SRT.

Tank Slappers Podcast: How likely is Rea moving to MotoGP in 2022?

The satellite Yamaha squad looks set to have potentially two vacancies for 2022 as Franco Morbidelli appears the most likely replacement for the departing Maverick Vinales.

With Valentino Rossi almost certain to move on from SRT - whether into retirement or to race for his own VR46 team in 2022 - SRT’s line-up next year may need to be completely overhauled.

Several names from WSBK were previously linked, with Yamaha duo Toprak Razgatlioglu and Garrett Gerloff names frequently bandied about in conversation about SRT.

But both have signed on with Yamaha in WSBK for 2022, ruling them out - though Gerloff is said to have a clause in his deal permitting him to break contract should he be offered a MotoGP seat.

During last weekend’s Dutch round of the 2021 WSBK season, six-time WSBK champion and twice a MotoGP starter Rea didn’t rule out the possibility of signing with SRT when he was asked about his links to the squad.

In the latest Tank Slappers podcast, Lewis Duncan and Oriol Puigdemont discuss whether Rea finally moving to MotoGP full-time in 2022 is actually a realistic possibility.

They also discuss the latest calendar changes and the difficulties still facing MotoGP as a result of COVID-19, while also looking ahead to the second part of the current campaign which resumes next weekend in Austria.

shares
comments
People “forgot” who Marc Marquez was for a while, says Honda MotoGP boss

Previous article

People “forgot” who Marc Marquez was for a while, says Honda MotoGP boss
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull lodges FIA request to review Silverstone F1 clash

2 h
2
Formula 1

F1 should let Hamilton/Verstappen duel rip, says Webber

2 h
3
Formula 1

How McLaren is tackling the challenge of F1 2022

13 min
4
Formula 1

De Vries? Kvyat? Williams’ F1 options if it loses Russell

4 h
5
Formula 1

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

4 h
Latest news
Tank Slappers Podcast: How likely is Rea moving to MotoGP in 2022?
MGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: How likely is Rea moving to MotoGP in 2022?

1 h
People “forgot” who Marc Marquez was for a while, says Honda MotoGP boss
MGP

People “forgot” who Marc Marquez was for a while, says Honda MotoGP boss

Jul 26, 2021
Lorenzo: Vinales “suffered a lot” due to Quartararo’s speed in MotoGP
MGP

Lorenzo: Vinales “suffered a lot” due to Quartararo’s speed in MotoGP

Jul 25, 2021
Dovizioso “not very competitive” in Aprilia MotoGP tests – Espargaro
MGP

Dovizioso “not very competitive” in Aprilia MotoGP tests – Espargaro

Jul 24, 2021
Rea not ruling out potential MotoGP 2022 switch
MGP

Rea not ruling out potential MotoGP 2022 switch

Jul 23, 2021
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

Trending Today

Red Bull lodges FIA request to review Silverstone F1 clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull lodges FIA request to review Silverstone F1 clash

F1 should let Hamilton/Verstappen duel rip, says Webber
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 should let Hamilton/Verstappen duel rip, says Webber

How McLaren is tackling the challenge of F1 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

How McLaren is tackling the challenge of F1 2022

De Vries? Kvyat? Williams’ F1 options if it loses Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1

De Vries? Kvyat? Williams’ F1 options if it loses Russell

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy
Formula E Formula E

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future

Ferrari "needs to be realistic" about Hungary F1 win chance
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari "needs to be realistic" about Hungary F1 win chance

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet Plus

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet

Joan Mir’s defence of his MotoGP title has had an underwhelming start as Suzuki didn’t progress its championship-winning GSX-RR as much as its rivals did with their bikes over the winter. Speaking to Autosport, Mir lays out why his title defence has been stalled so far and why he’s confident title number two is still within reach

MotoGP
Jul 12, 2021
The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Plus

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

It's been six years since Jorge Lorenzo gave Yamaha its last MotoGP title in 2015. Since his departure at the end of 2016, Yamaha's form has been inconsistent but it has at last found a new talisman to return it to the top spot in the form of a precociously talented Frenchman who currently leads the standings

MotoGP
Jul 6, 2021
Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties Plus

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties

On Monday Yamaha announced it will part ways with Maverick Vinales at the end of the 2021 season - a move requested by the rider. As the already strained relationship between both parties in MotoGP hit rock bottom in recent weeks, this divorce - as ORIOL PUIGDEMONT writes - is good for both Yamaha and Vinales for a number of reasons

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2021
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021
Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Plus

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

With Valentino Rossi’s next career move imminent in MotoGP, it is set to have wide-reaching influences on a number of riders and teams on the grid. But one of the biggest impacts will be felt at Yamaha, with its pivotal role in the saga set to see it lose its appointment with ‘The Doctor’

MotoGP
Jun 22, 2021
How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win Plus

How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win

Marc Marquez has been through hell and back in the 581 days between his win in the 2019 Valencia season finale and his heroic MotoGP comeback victory in Germany last Sunday. Despite battling physical limitations and a difficult 2021-spec Honda, the Sachsenring provided the perfect storm for the Spaniard to return to the top step

MotoGP
Jun 21, 2021
Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Plus

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021

Latest news

Tank Slappers Podcast: How likely is Rea moving to MotoGP in 2022?
MotoGP MotoGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: How likely is Rea moving to MotoGP in 2022?

People “forgot” who Marc Marquez was for a while, says Honda MotoGP boss
MotoGP MotoGP

People “forgot” who Marc Marquez was for a while, says Honda MotoGP boss

Lorenzo: Vinales “suffered a lot” due to Quartararo’s speed in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Lorenzo: Vinales “suffered a lot” due to Quartararo’s speed in MotoGP

Dovizioso “not very competitive” in Aprilia MotoGP tests – Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso “not very competitive” in Aprilia MotoGP tests – Espargaro

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.