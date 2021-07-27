Tank Slappers Podcast: How likely is Rea moving to MotoGP in 2022?

The satellite Yamaha squad looks set to have potentially two vacancies for 2022 as Franco Morbidelli appears the most likely replacement for the departing Maverick Vinales.

With Valentino Rossi almost certain to move on from SRT - whether into retirement or to race for his own VR46 team in 2022 - SRT’s line-up next year may need to be completely overhauled.

Several names from WSBK were previously linked, with Yamaha duo Toprak Razgatlioglu and Garrett Gerloff names frequently bandied about in conversation about SRT.

But both have signed on with Yamaha in WSBK for 2022, ruling them out - though Gerloff is said to have a clause in his deal permitting him to break contract should he be offered a MotoGP seat.

During last weekend’s Dutch round of the 2021 WSBK season, six-time WSBK champion and twice a MotoGP starter Rea didn’t rule out the possibility of signing with SRT when he was asked about his links to the squad.

In the latest Tank Slappers podcast, Lewis Duncan and Oriol Puigdemont discuss whether Rea finally moving to MotoGP full-time in 2022 is actually a realistic possibility.

They also discuss the latest calendar changes and the difficulties still facing MotoGP as a result of COVID-19, while also looking ahead to the second part of the current campaign which resumes next weekend in Austria.