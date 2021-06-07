Tank Slappers Podcast: Catalunya MotoGP review

The Yamaha rider's race suit somehow opened fully in the later stages of Sunday's Barcelona race, leading to many riders to question the safety of his decision to continue racing.

Quartararo was later handed a three-second time penalty, dropping him from fourth - having already been penalised for a track limits offence in the race, losing him a podium - to sixth.

In the latest Tank Slappers Podcast, Autosport's Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com's Oriol Puigdemont discuss Quartararo's actions and whether his penalty was correct.

They also look at KTM's return to form and the updates which have boosted the Austrian manufacturer, while discussing Joan Mir's explosive comments that Suzuki hasn't improved its MotoGP bike in 2021.