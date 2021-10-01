Tank Slappers Podcast: Andrea Dovizioso Interview

Dovizioso has spent much of 2021 on the sidelines serving a sabbatical having lost his factory Ducati ride at the end of 2020.

The 15-time MotoGP race winner has kept bike fit by racing motocross in Italy and carried out a test programme with Aprilia up until August.

He has been drafted in to take Franco Morbidelli’s place at SRT after his promotion to the factory Yamaha squad in place of the ousted Maverick Vinales, and has signed directly with Yamaha to ride a factory bike for the rebranded RNF Racing next year.

Making his SRT debut last time out at Misano, Dovizioso joins Autosport’s Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com’s Oriol Puigdemont to discuss his start to life with Yamaha and what his goals are for the rest of the year.

He also touches on the differences between the M1 and the Ducati he rode for eight years, while commenting on claims made by Ducati riders that the bike’s better handling in 2021 is a direct result of his inputs.

Lewis and Oriol also look ahead to this weekend’s Grand Prix of the Americas, where Fabio Quartararo will be out to extend his 48-point lead in the championship over an in-form Francesco Bagnaia.

You can listen to the episode using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.