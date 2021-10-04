Tank Slappers Podcast: Americas MotoGP review, Marquez victorious

The Honda rider has endured a tough campaign as he recovers from the serious right arm injury which ruled him out of the 2020 season.

While an expert at the Circuit of the Americas and on anticlockwise tracks, Marquez’s dominant victory was not a guarantee pre-weekend.

In the latest Tank Slappers Podcast, Autosport’s Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com’s Oriol Puigdemont discuss Marquez’s stunning COTA win and what it means for him going forward.

They also look at the safety concerns raised over the weekend about COTA and discuss the double race ban Deniz Oncu was hit with for causing the terrifying Moto3 accident last Sunday.

Finally, they touch on Fabio Quartararo putting one hand on the 2021 title with a strong second at COTA.