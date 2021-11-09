Tank Slappers Podcast: Algarve MotoGP review

Bagnaia was untouchable in Portugal on Sunday as he swept to a commanding win from a fifth consecutive pole position, in a race that was red-flagged following a nasty-looking collision between KTM riders Miguel Oliveira and Iker Lecuona. Fortunately, Oliveira escaped unharmed.

Last year’s champion Joan Mir equalled his best finish of the season for Suzuki with a strong ride to second, while Ducati’s Jack Miller returned to the podium for the first time since Cataluya in June.

It was also a case of what could have been for Bagnaia, who crashed out of the previous round while leading at Misano, as Quartararo encountered his first retirement of the year while mired behind Jorge Martin's Ducati.

In the latest Tank Slappers Podcast, Autosport’s Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com’s Oriol Puigdemont discuss Bagnaia’s brilliance in Portugal and all the key talking points.

They also offer their views on a controversial Moto3 incident where MotoGP-bound Darryn Binder wiped out title protagonist Dennis Foggia, which effectively handed rookie Pedro Acosta the championship.

*This was recorded prior to the news that Marc Marquez will miss the Valencia season finale.