All me
MotoGP / Algarve GP Podcast

Tank Slappers Podcast: Algarve MotoGP review

The events of MotoGP's Algarve GP are discussed on the latest Tank Slappers Podcast, as Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia produced a dominant victory, while newly-crowned champion Fabio Quartararo crashed out.

Bagnaia was untouchable in Portugal on Sunday as he swept to a commanding win from a fifth consecutive pole position, in a race that was red-flagged following a nasty-looking collision between KTM riders Miguel Oliveira and Iker Lecuona. Fortunately, Oliveira escaped unharmed.

Last year’s champion Joan Mir equalled his best finish of the season for Suzuki with a strong ride to second, while Ducati’s Jack Miller returned to the podium for the first time since Cataluya in June.

It was also a case of what could have been for Bagnaia, who crashed out of the previous round while leading at Misano, as Quartararo encountered his first retirement of the year while mired behind Jorge Martin's Ducati.

PLUS: How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo’s MotoGP title defence

In the latest Tank Slappers Podcast, Autosport’s Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com’s Oriol Puigdemont discuss Bagnaia’s brilliance in Portugal and all the key talking points.

They also offer their views on a controversial Moto3 incident where MotoGP-bound Darryn Binder wiped out title protagonist Dennis Foggia, which effectively handed rookie Pedro Acosta the championship.

*This was recorded prior to the news that Marc Marquez will miss the Valencia season finale. 

Oliveira escapes injury after Lecuona crush in Algarve MotoGP
Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove

Latest news

2021 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more

KTM confirms 2022 Dakar Rally debut for Petrucci
Dakar Dakar

KTM confirms 2022 Dakar Rally debut for Petrucci

Joan Mir’s year without MotoGP win “difficult to digest”
MotoGP MotoGP

Joan Mir’s year without MotoGP win “difficult to digest”

Marquez’s Algarve MotoGP result “important” after “shit” season
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez’s Algarve MotoGP result “important” after “shit” season

Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove Plus

Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove

OPINION: MotoGP-bound Darryn Binder was already under the microscope as his jump from Moto3 to join RNF's new top-class team was announced. But his crash with title hopeful Dennis Foggia caused significant consternation among the ranks - with many current riders suggesting the top level should be harder to break into as a result

MotoGP
Nov 9, 2021
How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo’s MotoGP title defence Plus

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo’s MotoGP title defence

Fabio Quartararo’s first DNF of his title-winning 2021 MotoGP season couldn’t have come at a better time. But the events of the Yamaha rider’s Algarve Grand Prix exposed the M1’s well-known major weakness, which could threaten his championship defence given the increasingly Ducati-heavy makeup of the grid heading into 2022

MotoGP
Nov 8, 2021
The financial implications fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression Plus

The financial implications fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression

The pressure shouldered by young riders is at the root of the increased on-track aggression seen in lower categories of late, which motorcycling's governing bodies want to curb with new rules. But will stopping under-18s from racing in the world championship and capping grid sizes prevent the often desperate acts of youths pursuing their MotoGP dreams?

MotoGP
Nov 2, 2021
The three factors that crowned MotoGP’s newest champion at Misano Plus

The three factors that crowned MotoGP’s newest champion at Misano

The prospect of Fabio Quartararo clinching the 2021 MotoGP world championship title at Misano appeared small after struggling to 15th in qualifying, while main rival Francesco Bagnaia took pole. Here's how the Yamaha rider turned it around, with help from an ill-fated Bagnaia tyre choice, to secure the crown with two races to spare

MotoGP
Oct 25, 2021
Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on Plus

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Saturday 23 October marks the 10th anniversary of Marco Simoncelli's death. The one-time 250cc world champion and double MotoGP podium finisher was the ultimate maverick character with big hair, a big personality and an even bigger talent. Autosport pays tribute to a much-missed figure, a decade on

MotoGP
Oct 23, 2021
Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title Plus

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda Plus

How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda

There once was a time when Honda controlled any young rider who emerged in motorcycling, but its market dominance has now swung to the side of MotoGP rival KTM and, to a lesser extent Ducati. Could this development have significant ramifications for the future?

MotoGP
Oct 12, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Plus

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
