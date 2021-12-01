Tank Slappers Podcast: 2021 Season Review Part 1

The pair won nine races between them and finished first and second in the championships, Yamaha’s Quartararo taking the title by 26 points from Ducati’s Bagnaia.

In the latest Tank Slappers podcast, Autosport’s Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com’s Oriol Puigdemont look back over how both riders grew into the title challengers they became in 2021.

They also look at what might come next for the pair after the first test ahead of the 2022 season last month threw up some interesting results.