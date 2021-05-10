Podcast: MotoGP legend Schwantz on Rossi, Acosta and Suzuki

In a wide-ranging interview with Autosport's Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com's Oriol Puigdemont, the former Suzuki rider discusses the situation with MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi at the moment and gives his assessment of the Doctor's season.

Having scored just four points from the first four races, this is Rossi's worst start to a grand prix season ever in his career - and has come at a point where he is set to make a crucial decision on his racing future.

PLUS: How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

In the MotoGP paddock, a 16-year-old Moto3 rookie by the name of Pedro Acosta is taking the world by storm having won three of his first four races and taken a commanding 51-point lead in the standings.

Acosta happens to idolise Schwantz. The American legend gives his views on Acosta's rapid rise in his rookie season and offers advice to the 16-year-old as the pressure continues to build on his shoulders.

Elsewhere, Schwantz talks about Marc Marquez's return from a nine-month injury lay-off and Honda's current situation in general with its bike, while also discussing the somewhat low-key start to Joan Mir's title defence with Schwantz's old team Suzuki.