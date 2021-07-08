Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar
Le Mans News

United Autosports completes Le Mans line-up with Boyd

By:

United Autosports has announced that Wayne Boyd will join Paul di Resta and Alex Lynn in its third LMP2 entry for the Le Mans 24 Hours.

United Autosports completes Le Mans line-up with Boyd

Boyd has been given the nod to fill the final vacancy in United's #23 Oreca 07-Gibson for this year's running of the French endurance classic having made his FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Portimao last month.

The 30-year-old was drafted in last-minute to join di Resta and Phil Hanson in Portugal after the team's regular silver-rated driver Fabio Scherer tested positive for COVID-19. The trio finished the eight-hour race third in the LMP2 class behind the two JOTA cars.

United team boss Richard Dean said: “Wayne truly deserves the opportunity to make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this year. He is a real talent and has been one of United’s most successful and adaptable drivers since we started in sportscars.

"The fact Wayne has also remained loyal to the team for so long now meant this was an easy decision in the end. I know the whole team is delighted to see Wayne get this chance and we have every faith in him to deliver on the biggest stage.”

Boyd's regular programme is with United in the LMP3 class of the European Le Mans Series, in which he won the title last year. He has also gained further LMP2 mileage this year with a pair of appearances in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Sebring and Watkins Glen.

Next month will mark the Ulsterman's first Le Mans start, but he has experience of the Circuit de la Sarthe from his outings in the Road to Le Mans support race for LMP3 and GT3 machinery.

#22 United Autosports USA Oreca 07 - Gibson: Philip Hanson, Wayne Boyd, Paul di Resta

#22 United Autosports USA Oreca 07 - Gibson: Philip Hanson, Wayne Boyd, Paul di Resta

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“I am so unbelievably excited to be making my Le Mans debut this year and with such a mega line up with Paul di Resta and Alex Lynn," said Boyd.

"Massive thanks to Zak [Brown, team co-owner], Richard and United for giving me such an opportunity.

"Le Mans is one of my favourite circuits and luckily, I've had a decent amount of mileage around the track with doing the Le Mans Cup the last two years. We were on pole last year in LMP3 by eight tenths so I'm confident I'll be up to speed quickly. 

"It’s a great opportunity for me to be racing with the 2020 Le Mans winners. The team had such a great season last year and I’m hoping to be able to contribute to that this year.”

United's primary #22 WEC entry will be driven at Le Mans by Hanson, Scherer and Filipe Albuquerque, who was forced to skip his home round at Portimao due to an IMSA clash.

The team's #32 car is filled by the squad's ELMS LMP2 regulars Nico Jamin, Jonathan Aberdein and Manuel Maldonado.

shares
comments
Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar

Previous article

Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ compliment

19 h
2
WRC

M-Sport reveals new Ford Puma 2022 WRC car

1 h
3
Formula 1

Russell unsure Silverstone F1 sprint race will be good for Williams

2 h
4
MotoGP

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

2 d
5
Formula 1

12-times F1 race winner Carlos Reutemann: 1942-2021

15 h
Latest news
United Autosports completes Le Mans line-up with Boyd
LM

United Autosports completes Le Mans line-up with Boyd

1 h
Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar
WEC

Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar

Jul 6, 2021
Tickets for fans to attend Le Mans 24 Hours in 2021 now on sale
LM

Tickets for fans to attend Le Mans 24 Hours in 2021 now on sale

Jun 22, 2021
How Aston Martin scored its greatest victory
LM

How Aston Martin scored its greatest victory

Jun 21, 2021
Penske IndyCar drivers are candidates for Porsche LMDh drives in 2023
IMSA

Penske IndyCar drivers are candidates for Porsche LMDh drives in 2023

Jun 16, 2021
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
Hirakawa: Toyota WEC hypercar test tougher than I imagined
WEC

Hirakawa: Toyota WEC hypercar test tougher than I imagined

Calderon lands IndyCar test chance with AJ Foyt Racing
IndyCar

Calderon lands IndyCar test chance with AJ Foyt Racing

The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan Autopolis Plus
Super Formula

The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan

More
United Autosports
Manuel Maldonado joins United Autosports for Le Mans 24 Hours debut
WEC

Manuel Maldonado joins United Autosports for Le Mans 24 Hours debut

Portimao WEC: LMP2s lock out top three in FP2, di Resta quickest Algarve
WEC

Portimao WEC: LMP2s lock out top three in FP2, di Resta quickest

Scherer to miss Portimao WEC after positive COVID test Algarve
WEC

Scherer to miss Portimao WEC after positive COVID test

Trending Today

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ compliment
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ compliment

M-Sport reveals new Ford Puma 2022 WRC car
WRC WRC

M-Sport reveals new Ford Puma 2022 WRC car

Russell unsure Silverstone F1 sprint race will be good for Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell unsure Silverstone F1 sprint race will be good for Williams

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

12-times F1 race winner Carlos Reutemann: 1942-2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

12-times F1 race winner Carlos Reutemann: 1942-2021

The changes that have helped McLaren challenge Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

The changes that have helped McLaren challenge Mercedes

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals

Latest news

United Autosports completes Le Mans line-up with Boyd
Le Mans Le Mans

United Autosports completes Le Mans line-up with Boyd

Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar
WEC WEC

Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar

Tickets for fans to attend Le Mans 24 Hours in 2021 now on sale
Le Mans Le Mans

Tickets for fans to attend Le Mans 24 Hours in 2021 now on sale

How Aston Martin scored its greatest victory
Le Mans Le Mans

How Aston Martin scored its greatest victory

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.