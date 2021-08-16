Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Le Mans test day: Glickenhaus tops test ahead of Toyota
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans test day News

Toyota: Glickenhaus pace is "very good news" for Le Mans

By:

The pace of the new Glickenhaus at the Le Mans test day on Sunday is good news for the race and the World Endurance Championship, Toyota has proclaimed.

Toyota: Glickenhaus pace is "very good news" for Le Mans

Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe technical director Pascal Vasselon described the position of the Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 LMH at the top of the timesheets at the end of the nine-hour test as "very good news" and said that the Japanese manufacturer is "happy for them and the series".

"It would not at all be entertaining if they were two or three seconds off the pace," said Vasselon after Glickenhaus driver Olivier Pla's late run knocked Toyota off the top spot.

"It means there should be a race where several cars are in the same ballpark."

Vasselon pointed out that the three manufacturers competing in the Hypercar class, the Le Mans Hypercars from Toyota and Glickenhaus and the grandfathered LMP1 Alpine, were all within a second in both sessions of the test day.

"We see the three different cars are within one second, it is perfect," he said.

Pla moved to the top of the times with just under 10 minutes of the test remaining with a 3m29.115s.

That bettered the 3m29.340s Mike Conway had set earlier in the session aboard the #7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID.

Pla revealed that he had gone for a time on fresh Michelin rubber in the closing minutes of the session when track temperatures had fallen from the peak 44-deg C during the afternoon.

"We were pushing, we have nothing to hide," said Pla.

"We were very surprised by the balance of the car at the beginning: I had a very good feeling with the car from my first lap in the morning.

#708 Glickenhaus Racing

#708 Glickenhaus Racing

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

"It is good to start the week of Le Mans like that."

The #7 Toyota did not go out on a new-tyre run at the end of the session, but Kazuki Nakajima was given a fresh set of Michelins in #8 and knocked two hundredths off the car's previous best from Brendon Hartley.

Both Toyota and Glickenhaus expressed satisfaction with their test day programmes.

Pla said: "We kept improving the car during the day and making it better.

"We didn't care what the others were doing because we are discovering the car all the time."

Toyota explained that the distance it completed with its pair of GR010s is almost certainly a record for the team at the test day.

"We had nine hours of testing which from our side have been interrupted, said Vasselon.

"Absolutely no issues, we are very happy about that.

"We have made very high mileage, both cars are above 1400km which I think is a record for us on the test day."

The Signatech-run Alpine-Gibson A480 ended up fourth in the times at the test day courtesy of a 3m30.111s from Nicolas Lapierre.

The ORECA LMP1 design also completed in excess of 1000km over the nine hours.

The two Glickenhaus 007s each managed just under the 1000km mark.

shares
comments

Related video

Le Mans test day: Glickenhaus tops test ahead of Toyota

Previous article

Le Mans test day: Glickenhaus tops test ahead of Toyota
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

19 h
2
MotoGP

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season

41 min
3
Formula E

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3

1 d
4
Formula 1

Red Bull: Rivals pointing fingers shows we are doing it right in F1

1 h
5
MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

1 d
Latest news
Toyota: Glickenhaus pace is "very good news" for Le Mans
LM

Toyota: Glickenhaus pace is "very good news" for Le Mans

13m
Le Mans test day: Glickenhaus tops test ahead of Toyota
LM

Le Mans test day: Glickenhaus tops test ahead of Toyota

15 h
Le Mans test day: Toyota leads Alpine in opening session
LM

Le Mans test day: Toyota leads Alpine in opening session

22 h
Le Mans Records: Biggest winning margin, most distance & more
LM

Le Mans Records: Biggest winning margin, most distance & more

Aug 14, 2021
Toyota confident of reliability fixes ahead of Le Mans test
LM

Toyota confident of reliability fixes ahead of Le Mans test

Aug 14, 2021
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Le Mans test day: Glickenhaus tops test ahead of Toyota 24 Hours of Le Mans test day
Le Mans

Le Mans test day: Glickenhaus tops test ahead of Toyota

Le Mans test day: Toyota leads Alpine in opening session 24 Hours of Le Mans test day
Le Mans

Le Mans test day: Toyota leads Alpine in opening session

How glitches left Toyota 'worried' about losing unbeaten WEC streak Monza Plus
WEC

How glitches left Toyota 'worried' about losing unbeaten WEC streak

Trending Today

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3
Formula E Formula E

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3

Red Bull: Rivals pointing fingers shows we are doing it right in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Rivals pointing fingers shows we are doing it right in F1

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator

Toyota: Glickenhaus pace is "very good news" for Le Mans
Le Mans Le Mans

Toyota: Glickenhaus pace is "very good news" for Le Mans

Alonso: Alpine has lost too much ground to McLaren in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine has lost too much ground to McLaren in F1

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Plus

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and were considered heavy favourites to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen

Le Mans
Aug 14, 2021
Why Argentina’s current great isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio Plus

Why Argentina’s current great isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

Having twice missed out on Formula 1 and reinvented himself as a touring car driver, Jose Maria Lopez has had a rocky ride to becoming a four-time world champion. One more would put him level with his nation's favourite son, but there's another prize he would value far more than the honour of matching Juan Manuel Fangio's tally

WEC
Aug 14, 2021
Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race Plus

Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race

OPINION: Much attention in the build-up to the Le Mans 24 Hours is naturally devoted to the battle for outright honours. But the slim field in the Hypercar class as it gets established means the best battle will likely be found in an often-ignored division

WEC
Aug 11, 2021
The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial Plus

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial

OPINION: After 24 Le Mans 24 Hours participations, 50-year-old Emmanuel Collard will be absent from the grid this year, stuck at the mercy of his gold driver grading. But, while he's not motivated by breaking start records, the French veteran is determined to return to the field next year

WEC
Jul 24, 2021
How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts Plus

How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts

OPINION: Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
How an ingenious fix prevented a movie legend from winning Le Mans Plus

How an ingenious fix prevented a movie legend from winning Le Mans

It's one of the great what-if stories in Le Mans history. Paul Newman finished second in the 24 Hours in 1979, but it could easily have been a famous victory were it not for the resourcefulness of the late Manfred Kremer

Le Mans
Apr 13, 2021
The big questions over LMDh/LMH parity at Le Mans Plus

The big questions over LMDh/LMH parity at Le Mans

Excitement over the influx of manufacturers to the 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours is understandable. But when balanced against each other, will LMDh and LMH be a short-lived unity?

Le Mans
Apr 7, 2021
Top 10 Le Mans Ferraris ranked: Testa Rossa, P4, 312 PB and more Plus

Top 10 Le Mans Ferraris ranked: Testa Rossa, P4, 312 PB and more

Ahead of Ferrari’s eagerly-anticipated comeback to the top tier of sportscar racing in 2023, here are how its previous efforts stack up when it comes to its greatest Le Mans 24 Hours contenders

Le Mans
Apr 1, 2021

Latest news

Toyota: Glickenhaus pace is "very good news" for Le Mans
Le Mans Le Mans

Toyota: Glickenhaus pace is "very good news" for Le Mans

Le Mans test day: Glickenhaus tops test ahead of Toyota
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans test day: Glickenhaus tops test ahead of Toyota

Le Mans test day: Toyota leads Alpine in opening session
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans test day: Toyota leads Alpine in opening session

Le Mans Records: Biggest winning margin, most distance & more
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans Records: Biggest winning margin, most distance & more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.