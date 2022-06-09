Tickets Subscribe
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Tandy: Ferrari is Le Mans GTE Pro favourite despite Corvette pace

Nick Tandy feels Ferrari is the favourite for GTE Pro victory in the Le Mans 24 Hours, despite his Corvette Racing team's strong form in the run-up to Hyperpole qualifying.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Co-author:
Jamie Klein
Tandy: Ferrari is Le Mans GTE Pro favourite despite Corvette pace

The two factory-entered Corvette C8.Rs have largely set the pace so far at the Circuit de la Sarthe, topping the traditional Le Mans test day as well as the two practice sessions on Wednesday.

The American manufacturer was edged out by Porsche in the first qualifying session, but that will have little bearing on the starting order with just the Riley Motorsports-run privateer Ferrari 488 GTE not making it to the six-car Hyperpole shootout from the seven-car GTE Pro division.

However, 2015 Le Mans winner Tandy believes it is defending Le Mans winner Ferrari that has the best shot at victory, even after its two AF Corse-run factory cars received a reduction in power and fuel capacity in the latest Balance of Performance released ahead of first practice on Wednesday.

“The thing with Ferrari is they are always there or thereabouts,” said Tandy, who is sharing the #64 Corvette with Tommy Milner and Alexander Sims. 

“I know from being at Porsche before, you have your ‘up’ years and you have your ‘down’ years. Sometimes you come into the race and the car is just not competitive. 

“Ferrari seems to be year-in, year-out capable of getting the car in race spec that is very competitive. Looking at the last four years, Ferrari are the ones to beat. 

“Last year we had a good run with one car, we had some issues with the other car on our side. So we want a nice clean run.

“We had a shit time in Daytona again this year. It would be nice to have another endurance race where it is another clean run.”

#64 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE Pro of Nick Tandy

#64 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE Pro of Nick Tandy

Photo by: Marc Fleury

Asked how confident he was about Corvette's chances as it chases a first victory at Le Mans since 2015, Tandy said: “Not confident.

"When you look at previous years, you can have a nice run through free practice and you're competitive and then come race day the situation can be quite different. 

“Porsche [was] very strong in the practice sessions [in 2021], the track can change. I know the temperatures are likely to be very different for race day, things can change. 

“Until we are quite established in the race, we really don't know how things are going to play out. We just hope we are on the right side and we've done our homework properly, better than anyone else.”

Antonio Garcia, who is helming Corvette’s additional entry for Le Mans alongside full-season IMSA team-mate Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg, was more optimistic about the C8.R’s chances against the Ferrari 488 GTE and the Porsche 911 RSR-19 at Le Mans.

However, he warned that a true pecking order is unlikely to emerge until the first few hours of the race on Saturday.

“Last year we came up short and this year it is effectively the same car with an extra year of development, so we should be better than we were last year,” said Garcia, who finished second to the winning Ferrari last year on the C8.R’s Le Mans debut.

“Obviously Ferrari and Porsche did their job, they are probably in a better position but I think so [that we can be strong]. Everytime we hit the track we seem to be fast. Let's see how things shake up.

“And like always at Le Mans, once two or three hours of the race starts to go, you really know if you have a chance or not and to really see everybody [and their true pace].”

