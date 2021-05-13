Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Date for 2021 Le Mans 24 won't change again, even without fans Next / Nasr joins Risi LMP2 team for Le Mans, Monza WEC round
Le Mans News

Podcast: Interview with sportscar racing legend Tom Kristensen

Sportscar racing legend Tom Kristensen is a special guest in the latest episode of the Autosport Podcast, discussing his remarkable career across multiple categories.

Podcast: Interview with sportscar racing legend Tom Kristensen

The most successful driver in the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours and the Sebring 12 Hours, Kristensen won Formula 3 titles in Germany and Japan in his early days and also won races in the domestic touring car championships of Britain, Germany and Japan.

Retired since 2014, Kristensen has now released his memoirs in English, with contributing chapters from esteemed journalists including Autosport's sportscar correspondent Gary Watkins - who reported on each of Kristensen's Le Mans victories and was part of his pit crew during a British Touring Car Championship race at Silverstone in 2000.

Joining Watkins and Autosport Plus editor James Newbold, Kristensen discusses a range of topics including how his 'Big 9' manifesto shaped his team interactions, his determination to race at the 2007 Le Mans 24 Hours after a violent DTM shunt at Hockenheim, why he's at peace with missing out on Formula 1 and his thoughts on the future of sportscar racing.

shares
comments
Date for 2021 Le Mans 24 won't change again, even without fans

Previous article

Date for 2021 Le Mans 24 won't change again, even without fans

Next article

Nasr joins Risi LMP2 team for Le Mans, Monza WEC round

Nasr joins Risi LMP2 team for Le Mans, Monza WEC round
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC , Le Mans

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

20h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

5h
4
IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

1d
5
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

4h
Latest news
Nasr joins Risi LMP2 team for Le Mans, Monza WEC round
LM

Nasr joins Risi LMP2 team for Le Mans, Monza WEC round

May 14, 2021
Podcast: Interview with sportscar racing legend Tom Kristensen
LM

Podcast: Interview with sportscar racing legend Tom Kristensen

May 13, 2021
Date for 2021 Le Mans 24 won't change again, even without fans
LM

Date for 2021 Le Mans 24 won't change again, even without fans

May 1, 2021
Fittipaldi to run Gateway IndyCar race, not Le Mans
INDY

Fittipaldi to run Gateway IndyCar race, not Le Mans

Apr 28, 2021
Bill Whittington obituary: 1979 Le Mans 24 Hours winner dies aged 71
LM

Bill Whittington obituary: 1979 Le Mans 24 Hours winner dies aged 71

Apr 28, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Latest news

Nasr joins Risi LMP2 team for Le Mans, Monza WEC round
Le Mans Le Mans

Nasr joins Risi LMP2 team for Le Mans, Monza WEC round

Podcast: Interview with sportscar racing legend Tom Kristensen
Le Mans Le Mans

Podcast: Interview with sportscar racing legend Tom Kristensen

Date for 2021 Le Mans 24 won't change again, even without fans
Le Mans Le Mans

Date for 2021 Le Mans 24 won't change again, even without fans

Fittipaldi to run Gateway IndyCar race, not Le Mans
IndyCar IndyCar

Fittipaldi to run Gateway IndyCar race, not Le Mans

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.