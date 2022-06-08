Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota fastest in rain-hit first qualifying Next / When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans Practice report

Le Mans 24 Hours: Glickenhaus quickest in night-time second practice

Glickenhaus Racing led the way in second practice for the Le Mans 24 Hours as Romain Dumas outpaced the two Toyotas on Wednesday night.

Jamie Klein
By:
Le Mans 24 Hours: Glickenhaus quickest in night-time second practice

Dumas posted a 3m28.900s at the wheel of the #708 Glickenhaus 007 LMH to beat the best of the Toyota GR010 HYBRIDs, the #8 machine of Brendon Hartley, by 0.348 seconds.

The best time in the two-hour night session was around 1.7s slower than the time Kamui Kobayashi set in the #7 Toyota in first qualifying.

Mike Conway put the #7 car third in the order with a best effort of 3m29.748s, exactly half a second down on the sister Toyota.

Glickenhaus' #709 entry was fourth-fastest in the hands of Ryan Briscoe, albeit 2.5s down on Dumas' benchmark, followed by the solo Alpine A480-Gibson LMP1 driven by Matthieu Vaxiviere.

LMP2 was topped by Rene Rast at the wheel of the best of the three WRT-run ORECA-Gibson 07s.

Rast posted a 3m33.119s to eclipse the early benchmark set by United Autosports man Filipe Albuquerque to the tune of a little over two tenths.

IMSA SportsCar Championship star Ricky Taylor was third-fastest in the Cool Racing ORECA, ahead of Robert Kubica in the Prema car and Richard Mille Racing's Charles Milesi.

Williams Formula 1 reserve Jack Aitken was sixth-fastest for Algarve Pro Racing and best of the Pro/Am runners.

#51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE Pro of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Daniel Serra

#51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE Pro of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Daniel Serra

Photo by: Nick Dungan / Motorsport Images

Corvette Racing led the way in the GTE Pro ranks as Nicky Catsburg set a best effort of 3m53.492s early on in the quicker of the American marque's pair of C8.Rs, the #63 car.

Next up was the best of the factory Porsche 911 RSR-19s, the #91 example of Frederic Makowiecki, with the #64 Corvette of Tommy Milner a mere three hundredths further back in third.

The quickest Ferrari 488 GTE Evo was the privateer Riley Motorsports entry in fourth with Felipe Fraga at the wheel, ahead of the #92 Porsche of Kevin Estre and the two works AF Corse-entered Ferraris.

Danish racer Mikkel Pedersen set the time to beat in the GTE Am ranks at the wheel of the Team Project 1 Porsche.

Two cars involved in earlier accidents did not set a time during the session, the #45 Algarve Pro Racing that had earlier been crashed by Steven Thomas and the #93 Proton Competition Porsche in which Michael Fassbender suffered a shunt.

In a relatively incident-free session, Inter Europol Competition's #43 entry stopped along the start/finish straight with a suspension problem, while the #21 AF Corse Ferrari of Christoph Ulrich needed rescuing from the gravel following an off at Arnage.

Le Mans 24 Hours - FP2 results

Cla # Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 708 France Olivier Pla
France Romain Dumas
Brazil Pipo Derani 		Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 3'28.900  
2 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 3'29.164 0.264
3 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Japan Ryo Hirakawa 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 3'29.248 0.348
4 709 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
France Franck Mailleux 		Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 3'31.440 2.540
5 36 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		Alpine A480 HYPERCAR 3'32.592 3.692
6 31 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Netherlands Robin Frijns
Germany René Rast 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.119 4.219
7 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Will Owen 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.382 4.482
8 32 Switzerland Rolf Ineichen
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Belgium Dries Vanthoor 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.399 4.499
9 37 China Ye Yifei
United States Ricky Taylor
Germany Niklas Krütten 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.473 4.573
10 9 Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Italy Lorenzo Colombo 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.559 4.659
11 41 Portugal Rui Andrade
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Norman Nato 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.641 4.741
12 1 France Lilou Wadoux
France Sébastien Ogier
France Charles Milesi 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.692 4.792
13 47 Germany Sophia Flörsch
United States John Falb
United Kingdom Jack Aitken 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.785 4.885
14 48 France Paul Lafargue
France Paul-Loup Chatin
France Patrick Pilet 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.115 5.215
15 13 Philippe Cimadomo
Switzerland Mathias Beche
Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.270 5.370
16 24 United States Rodrigo Sales
United Kingdom Matthew Bell
United Kingdom Ben Hanley 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.589 5.689
17 5 United States Dane Cameron
France Emmanuel Collard
Brazil Felipe Nasr 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.645 5.745
18 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Will Stevens 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.773 5.873
19 43 Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.793 5.893
20 44 Slovakia Miro Konopka
Netherlands Bent Viscaal
France Tristan Vautier 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.804 5.904
21 34 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
United Kingdom Alex Brundle
Mexico Esteban Gutierrez 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.957 6.057
22 65 France Julien Canal
France Nico Jamin
Netherlands Job Van Uitert 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.971 6.071
23 3 Germany Laurents Hörr
Belgium Jean Glorieux
France Alexandre Cougnaud 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.133 6.233
24 83 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.313 6.413
25 28 Denmark Oliver Rasmussen
Edward Jones
South Africa Jonathan Aberdein 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.314 6.414
26 23 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Josh Pierson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.362 6.462
27 30 United Kingdom Richard Bradley
Mexico Guillermo Rojas
France Reshad de Gerus 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.383 6.483
28 10 Switzerland Nico Müller
Ireland Ryan Cullen
France Sébastien Bourdais 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.711 6.811
29 35 France Jean Baptiste Lahaye
France Matthieu Lahaye
France François Heriau 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'37.960 9.060
30 39 France Eric Trouillet
Switzerland Sébastien Page
Switzerland David Droux 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'39.269 10.369
31 27 Cresp Christophe
Michael Jensen
Steven Palette 		Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 3'40.964 12.064
32 63 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg 		Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO 3'53.492 24.592
33 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 3'53.669 24.769
34 64 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
United Kingdom Alexander Sims 		Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO 3'53.699 24.799
35 74 Brazil Felipe Fraga
United Kingdom Sam Bird
New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'54.019 25.119
36 92 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 3'54.158 25.258
37 52 Spain Miguel Molina
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Italy Davide Rigon 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'54.925 26.025
38 51 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Brazil Daniel Serra 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'55.143 26.243
39 46 Italy Matteo Cairoli
Denmark Mikkel Pedersen
Switzerland Nicolas Leutwiler 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'55.629 26.729
40 88 United States Fred Poordad
United States Maxwell Root
Belgium Jan Heylen 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'55.729 26.829
41 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
United Kingdom David Pittard
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'55.941 27.041
42 85 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Belgium Sarah Bovy 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'55.999 27.099
43 777 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
United Kingdom Charlie Fagg 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'56.035 27.135
44 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
New Zealand Nick Cassidy 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'56.108 27.208
45 56 United States Brendan Iribe
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'56.151 27.251
46 77 Germany Christian Ried
United Kingdom Sebastian Priaulx
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'56.257 27.357
47 60 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Alessandro Balzan
Italy Raffaele Giammaria 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'56.470 27.570
48 57 Japan Takeshi Kimura
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff
Denmark Mikkel Jensen 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'56.505 27.605
49 99 Indonesia Andrew Haryanto
Belgium Alessio Picariello
Estonia Martin Rump 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'56.536 27.636
50 80 Italy Matteo Cressoni
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella
United States Richard Heistand 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'56.560 27.660
51 33 United States Ben Keating
Portugal Henrique Chaves Jr.
Denmark Marco Sorensen 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'56.637 27.737
52 21 France Simon Mann
Switzerland Christoph Ulrich
Finland Toni Vilander 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'56.679 27.779
53 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
France Julien Andlauer
United States Thomas Merrill 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'56.780 27.880
54 75 Germany Pierre Ehret
Germany Christian Hook
Nicolas Varrone 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'56.935 28.035
55 55 United Kingdom Duncan Cameron
Ireland Matthew Griffin
South Africa David Perel 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'57.165 28.265
56 71 France Franck Dezoteux
France Pierre Ragues
France Gabriel Aubry 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'57.456 28.556
57 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
Italy Riccardo Pera
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'57.640 28.740
58 61 Monaco Louis Prette
Conrad Grunewald
Monaco Vincent Abril 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'57.652 28.752
59 59 Sweden Alexander West
France Côme Ledogar
France Marvin Klein 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'57.961 29.061
60 66 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
United States Mark Kvamme
United States Jason Hart 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'00.566 31.666
61 45 United States Thomas Steven
Australia James Allen
Austria Rene Binder 		Oreca 07 LMP2    
62 93 Germany Michael Fassbender
Australia Matt Campbell
Canada Zacharie Robichon 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM    
View full results
shares
comments
Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota fastest in rain-hit first qualifying
Previous article

Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota fastest in rain-hit first qualifying
Next article

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
ByKolles LMH a “better piece of engineering” than LMP1 car
WEC

ByKolles LMH a “better piece of engineering” than LMP1 car

Ogier drops out of Richard Mille WEC squad, Chatin steps in
WEC

Ogier drops out of Richard Mille WEC squad, Chatin steps in

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful Plus
Super Formula

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

Latest news

Le Mans podium finisher and broadcaster Alain de Cadenet dies aged 76
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans podium finisher and broadcaster Alain de Cadenet dies aged 76

How an Autosport Award winner is forging a path to Le Mans
European Le Mans European Le Mans

How an Autosport Award winner is forging a path to Le Mans

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 2
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 2

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide Plus

Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide

The 90th edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours is here. Here's Autosport's run down of the full field and who to look out for in each class

Le Mans
Jun 11, 2022
The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might Plus

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Glickenhaus is the latest in a line of small-time constructors to take on the big names. Here are some of the finest in the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Plus

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

The GTE class faces a time of transition, with Ferrari and Porsche both committing resources to Hypercar programmes for next year's World Endurance Championship and GT3 cars confirmed to take over from 2024. But at its pomp in the recent past, the GTE Pro class pitched manufacturers and top drivers into the tightest of duels

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022 Plus

Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022

Toyota is the clear favourite for its fifth Le Mans 24 Hours success in a row, but not as much as it was in 2021. Although its opposition is unchanged, the credentials of Glickenhaus and Alpine have now been proven, while Balance of Performance tweaks have also served to level the playing field. Here's what we can expect at the Circuit de la Sarthe for the 90th edition of the endurance classic

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.