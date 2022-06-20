Tickets Subscribe
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Kobayashi: Le Mans organisers didn’t want Alpine LMP1 to win

Toyota’s Kamui Kobayashi believes Le Mans 24 Hours organisers gave Alpine a last-minute Balance of Performance change because it did not want a grandfathered LMP1 car winning the race.

Jamie Klein
By:
Co-author:
Kenichiro Ebii
Kobayashi: Le Mans organisers didn’t want Alpine LMP1 to win

Alpine’s Oreca-built A480 is the last LMP1 design still racing in the top class of the FIA World Endurance Championship against new-generation Le Mans Hypercars from Toyota, Glickenhaus and from next month’s Monza round, Peugeot.

Technical issues early in the race meant the car shared by Nicolas Lapierre, Andre Negrao and Matthieu Vaxiviere finished fifth and last among the five Hypercar entries at Le Mans, but it was clear from the outset the team lacked the performance to compete in any case.

This followed a series of BoP changes decided on by the series’ rulemakers, the FIA and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, in the run up to the La Sarthe classic.

Alpine was originally handed two power increases, one either side of the Le Mans test day, bringing the Gibson-powered A480 up to 427kW (573bhp). But after a massive jump in laptime in Thursday qualifying, the team was pegged back to 417kW (559bhp).

Kobayashi, who now holds a dual driver/team principal role at Toyota, told Japanese media pre-race that he was sure Alpine had been sandbagging prior to its power reduction.

“According to our simulations, they were only supposed to be about one second faster [with the second power increase], but they were 2.6 seconds faster,” said the ex-Formula 1 driver. “They were playing us for fools.”

 

Speaking last weekend in a specially organised press conference at the Sugo Super Formula round alongside Toyota squadmate Ryo Hirakawa, Kobayashi was asked for his opinion on the Alpine saga after the French marque’s struggles.

“I think the ACO always tries to make it fair,” said Kobayashi, who was part of the second-placed #7 Toyota crew. “But the Alpine is based on the old LMP1 category, and while they wouldn’t admit it, I think they realised it wouldn’t be a good thing if that car won Le Mans.

“I think that was why they gave the Alpine a bigger BoP reduction than was necessary.

“Even without that change, the Toyotas were in a good position to fight. But if the Alpine is faster than the Glickenhaus, it’s harsh on those manufacturers who have come with a new car.

“It’s not about Toyota and Alpine, it’s about the manufacturers who are entering Hypercar, and if they develop a hypercar [LMH] and the ‘grandfathered’ car is faster, it’s not the right place to be.

“I think that’s why they decided on the BoP, and I think they made the right choice.”

Alpine’s grandfathered LMP1 car will not be eligible to race in the WEC next year, with the French marque poised to step down to the LMP2 class before it introduces a new LMDh contender in time for the 2024 season.

Jamie Klein
Kamui Kobayashi
Signatech
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide Plus

Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide

The 90th edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours is here. Here's Autosport's run down of the full field and who to look out for in each class

Le Mans
Jun 11, 2022
The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might Plus

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Glickenhaus is the latest in a line of small-time constructors to take on the big names. Here are some of the finest in the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Plus

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

The GTE class faces a time of transition, with Ferrari and Porsche both committing resources to Hypercar programmes for next year's World Endurance Championship and GT3 cars confirmed to take over from 2024. But at its pomp in the recent past, the GTE Pro class pitched manufacturers and top drivers into the tightest of duels

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022 Plus

Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022

Toyota is the clear favourite for its fifth Le Mans 24 Hours success in a row, but not as much as it was in 2021. Although its opposition is unchanged, the credentials of Glickenhaus and Alpine have now been proven, while Balance of Performance tweaks have also served to level the playing field. Here's what we can expect at the Circuit de la Sarthe for the 90th edition of the endurance classic

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
