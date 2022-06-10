Tickets Subscribe
Previous / When broken Porsches staggered to Le Mans victory Next / Alpine gets power reduction in late Le Mans BoP change
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Ferrari receives power boost in latest Le Mans BoP adjustment

Ferrari has been given back a small amount of the power it lost in another tweak to the GTE Pro Balance of Performance for the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Jamie Klein
By:
Ferrari receives power boost in latest Le Mans BoP adjustment

The Italian marque’s 488 GTE Evo lost 0.07 bar of turbo boost pressure in the last BoP change that was issued just ahead of the start of Wednesday’s first practice session, and went on to struggle for performance in comparison to GTE Pro rivals Corvette and Porsche in qualifying.

Now the Ferrari has had a 0.02 bar increase in power in the latest bulletin issued on Friday ahead of warm-up on Saturday morning and the start of the race itself.

Neither the Porsche 911 RSR-19 nor the Corvette C8.R have had any alterations.

The BoP change comes after a Hyperpole qualifying session in which Corvettes locked out the front row for the GTE Pro class, ahead of the two factory Porsches.

Ferrari’s best effort in Hyperpole, courtesy of Antonio Fuoco in the #52 car, was 1.8s off the pace of Nick Tandy’s pole-winning effort.

James Calado, who was sixth and last in the GTE Pro Hyperpole order aboard the #51 Ferrari, was gloomy for the Prancing Horse’s prospects of defending its 2021 victory.

“We came here [initially] with the same BoP, but compared to last year we lost 0.07 bar, [after Wednesday’s adjustment], which is a lot,” Calado told Autosport, speaking prior to the latest adjustment.

#51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo LMGTE Pro of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Daniel Serra

#51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo LMGTE Pro of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Daniel Serra

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“It’s enough that you can feel, it’s quite a big chunk. 

“That’s the decision they’ve made, and we’ve got to try and do the best we can with what we’ve been given, maximise the performance of the car, stay in fighting spirits, because we know deep down it’s going to be difficult.

“There’s nothing we can do. Let’s see what happens in the race.

“I’m trying not to be bothered about it, I’ll just enjoy being back in the car at Le Mans and the atmosphere.”

This year's race will be the final hurrah for the GTE Pro class, which the World Endurance Championship announced during Friday's press conference would be axed at the end of the 2023 season.

PLUS: When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

It follows the IMSA SportsCar Championship moving to drop its equivalent GTLM class at the end of 2021 and introduce a GTD Pro class for GT3 spec racers into its series this year.

The GTE Am class will remain at Le Mans next year before GT3-based cars will take over from 2024.

When broken Porsches staggered to Le Mans victory
When broken Porsches staggered to Le Mans victory
Alpine gets power reduction in late Le Mans BoP change

Alpine gets power reduction in late Le Mans BoP change
ByKolles LMH a “better piece of engineering” than LMP1 car
ByKolles LMH a “better piece of engineering” than LMP1 car

Ogier drops out of Richard Mille WEC squad, Chatin steps in
Ogier drops out of Richard Mille WEC squad, Chatin steps in

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful Plus
The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

DTM Norisring: Fraga scores dominant win for Red Bull Ferrari Norisring
DTM Norisring: Fraga scores dominant win for Red Bull Ferrari

DTM Norisring: Red Bull's Fraga beats Bortolotti to Sunday pole Norisring
DTM Norisring: Red Bull's Fraga beats Bortolotti to Sunday pole

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Monza Plus
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

Le Mans podium finisher and broadcaster Alain de Cadenet dies aged 76
Le Mans podium finisher and broadcaster Alain de Cadenet dies aged 76

How an Autosport Award winner is forging a path to Le Mans
How an Autosport Award winner is forging a path to Le Mans

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 2
Le Mans Full Access: Episode 2

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1
Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1

Autosport Plus
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide Plus

Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide

The 90th edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours is here. Here's Autosport's run down of the full field and who to look out for in each class

Le Mans
Jun 11, 2022
The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might Plus

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Glickenhaus is the latest in a line of small-time constructors to take on the big names. Here are some of the finest in the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Plus

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

The GTE class faces a time of transition, with Ferrari and Porsche both committing resources to Hypercar programmes for next year's World Endurance Championship and GT3 cars confirmed to take over from 2024. But at its pomp in the recent past, the GTE Pro class pitched manufacturers and top drivers into the tightest of duels

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022 Plus

Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022

Toyota is the clear favourite for its fifth Le Mans 24 Hours success in a row, but not as much as it was in 2021. Although its opposition is unchanged, the credentials of Glickenhaus and Alpine have now been proven, while Balance of Performance tweaks have also served to level the playing field. Here's what we can expect at the Circuit de la Sarthe for the 90th edition of the endurance classic

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
