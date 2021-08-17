Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Milner: Le Mans 24 Hours test didn't feel like Corvette C8.R's debut
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Di Resta: 2020 Le Mans win "puts lot of pressure" on United

By:

Ex-Formula 1 driver Paul di Resta believes United Autosports faces added pressure in this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours due to the team’s status as the reigning champions.

Di Resta: 2020 Le Mans win "puts lot of pressure" on United

Di Resta, Filipe Albuquerque and Phil Hanson claimed an emphatic class win in last year’s French endurance classic in the #22 United Oreca, helping the Anglo-American team clinch the LMP2 title with a round to spare.

United has also enjoyed a strong start to the 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship season, winning two of the three races so far in the LMP2 class to take an early lead over rival squad JOTA in the standings.

Di Resta hasn’t been a part of United’s full season line-up this year after Hanson’s promotion to a gold rating prompted a reshuffle, but the Scottish driver will return at Le Mans this weekend to drive the team’s #23 Oreca alongside ex-Aston Martin factory driver Alex Lynn and European Le Mans Series class champion Wayne Boyd.

The 35-year-old admits that United carries the favourite tag heading into this year’s rescheduled Le Mans event on August 20-22, which means it is burdened by expectations against an expanded 25-car field in the LMP2 category.

“I'm massively looking forward to going to Le Mans, I think it’s such a big, anticipated race,” said di Resta, who is making his fourth successive appearance in WEC’s blue riband event this year. 

“Returning to a race that I’ve won, we come into it with a different approach, but at the same time, the objective is to go there and be successful. 

“Having the right strategy and approach, with everyone coming together is going to be a key part. I want to thank Richard and Zak for getting this programme together, especially the #23 car. 

“They’ve put a great team together with a great car, so I’m looking forward to this more so than I have with any other endurance race. 

“There’s going to be a lot of pressure given our win last year, and with this year’s line-up looking so strong, but I’m looking forward to that challenge and take it as a positive.”

#22 United Autosports USA Oreca 07 - Gibson: Paul di Resta

#22 United Autosports USA Oreca 07 - Gibson: Paul di Resta

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

United Autosports’ co-owner Richard Dean echoed the sentiments of di Resta, saying his rivals have identified the Anglo-American team as the favourite for this year’s crown.

“Another Le Mans has come around once again, and we are looking forward to another tight battle with what is a very competitive LMP2 field,” said Dean.

“The quality continues to impress, and we are under no illusion that we have a target on our backs, but we are here to win and that is what we have been preparing for since we crossed the line last year. 

“We have three very strong line ups and a fantastic team behind them.”

Read Also:

Lynn took GTE Pro honours in Le Mans last year with teammates Harry Tincknell and Maxime Martin, but has moved up to the LMP2 division this year following Aston Martin’s withdrawal from the category at the end of the 2019/20 WEC season.

The British driver has prior experience in prototype machinery, having taken outright victory in the 2017 Sebring 12 Hours in a Cadillac DPi-V.R, but his only Le Mans outing in LMP2 machinery so far the same year ended in a retirement.

“I'm super excited, I’ve been looking forward to coming back to racing prototypes for a long time," said Lynn, who finished 12th in the recently-concluded Formula E season with a victory in London.

“It’s safe to say that as a whole crew, myself, Paul and Wayne, we are all really excited and I think we pose a decent threat to the competition. I think our intention is to come and claim it all and try and win the race. 

“It’s my first time racing for United on the world stage, and I think we’re going to have a lot of fun in the process, which usually brings good results.”

Tickets
shares
comments
Milner: Le Mans 24 Hours test didn't feel like Corvette C8.R's debut

Previous article

Milner: Le Mans 24 Hours test didn't feel like Corvette C8.R's debut
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult

1 h
2
Formula 1

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars

20 h
3
Formula 1

Gasly waiting to "see what happens" at Red Bull as he seeks F1 future clarity

2 h
4
Formula 1

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator

2 d
5
Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

1 d
Latest news
Di Resta: 2020 Le Mans win "puts lot of pressure" on United
LM

Di Resta: 2020 Le Mans win "puts lot of pressure" on United

34m
Milner: Le Mans 24 Hours test didn't feel like Corvette C8.R's debut
LM

Milner: Le Mans 24 Hours test didn't feel like Corvette C8.R's debut

19 h
The 10 Best Le Mans Liveries: Rothmans, Silk Cut, Martini & more
LM

The 10 Best Le Mans Liveries: Rothmans, Silk Cut, Martini & more

19 h
What to expect from the Richard Mille all-female team at Le Mans second time around
LM

What to expect from the Richard Mille all-female team at Le Mans second time around

23 h
Magnussen relishes "really cool" first Le Mans experience
LM

Magnussen relishes "really cool" first Le Mans experience

Aug 16, 2021
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Nato reflects on maiden FE win after early season 'frustrations' Berlin E-Prix II
Formula E

Nato reflects on maiden FE win after early season 'frustrations'

De Vries hits out at driving standards in Formula E after Berlin Berlin E-Prix II
Formula E

De Vries hits out at driving standards in Formula E after Berlin

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Paul di Resta More
Paul di Resta
Portimao WEC: LMP2s lock out top three in FP2, di Resta quickest Algarve
WEC

Portimao WEC: LMP2s lock out top three in FP2, di Resta quickest

Di Resta on standby as McLaren F1 reserve
Formula 1

Di Resta on standby as McLaren F1 reserve

Gary Anderson: F1 standing restarts are a mistake Plus
Formula 1

Gary Anderson: F1 standing restarts are a mistake

More
United Autosports
United Autosports completes Le Mans line-up with Boyd
Le Mans

United Autosports completes Le Mans line-up with Boyd

Manuel Maldonado joins United Autosports for Le Mans 24 Hours debut
WEC

Manuel Maldonado joins United Autosports for Le Mans 24 Hours debut

Scherer to miss Portimao WEC after positive COVID test Algarve
WEC

Scherer to miss Portimao WEC after positive COVID test

Trending Today

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars

Gasly waiting to "see what happens" at Red Bull as he seeks F1 future clarity
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly waiting to "see what happens" at Red Bull as he seeks F1 future clarity

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike as MotoGP links intensify
MotoGP MotoGP

Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike as MotoGP links intensify

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Plus

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and were considered heavy favourites to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen

Le Mans
Aug 14, 2021
Why Argentina’s current great isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio Plus

Why Argentina’s current great isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

Having twice missed out on Formula 1 and reinvented himself as a touring car driver, Jose Maria Lopez has had a rocky ride to becoming a four-time world champion. One more would put him level with his nation's favourite son, but there's another prize he would value far more than the honour of matching Juan Manuel Fangio's tally

WEC
Aug 14, 2021
Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race Plus

Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race

OPINION: Much attention in the build-up to the Le Mans 24 Hours is naturally devoted to the battle for outright honours. But the slim field in the Hypercar class as it gets established means the best battle will likely be found in an often-ignored division

WEC
Aug 11, 2021
The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial Plus

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial

OPINION: After 24 Le Mans 24 Hours participations, 50-year-old Emmanuel Collard will be absent from the grid this year, stuck at the mercy of his gold driver grading. But, while he's not motivated by breaking start records, the French veteran is determined to return to the field next year

WEC
Jul 24, 2021
How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts Plus

How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts

OPINION: Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
How an ingenious fix prevented a movie legend from winning Le Mans Plus

How an ingenious fix prevented a movie legend from winning Le Mans

It's one of the great what-if stories in Le Mans history. Paul Newman finished second in the 24 Hours in 1979, but it could easily have been a famous victory were it not for the resourcefulness of the late Manfred Kremer

Le Mans
Apr 13, 2021
The big questions over LMDh/LMH parity at Le Mans Plus

The big questions over LMDh/LMH parity at Le Mans

Excitement over the influx of manufacturers to the 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours is understandable. But when balanced against each other, will LMDh and LMH be a short-lived unity?

Le Mans
Apr 7, 2021
Top 10 Le Mans Ferraris ranked: Testa Rossa, P4, 312 PB and more Plus

Top 10 Le Mans Ferraris ranked: Testa Rossa, P4, 312 PB and more

Ahead of Ferrari’s eagerly-anticipated comeback to the top tier of sportscar racing in 2023, here are how its previous efforts stack up when it comes to its greatest Le Mans 24 Hours contenders

Le Mans
Apr 1, 2021

Latest news

Di Resta: 2020 Le Mans win "puts lot of pressure" on United
Le Mans Le Mans

Di Resta: 2020 Le Mans win "puts lot of pressure" on United

Milner: Le Mans 24 Hours test didn't feel like Corvette C8.R's debut
Le Mans Le Mans

Milner: Le Mans 24 Hours test didn't feel like Corvette C8.R's debut

The 10 Best Le Mans Liveries: Rothmans, Silk Cut, Martini & more
Le Mans Le Mans

The 10 Best Le Mans Liveries: Rothmans, Silk Cut, Martini & more

What to expect from the Richard Mille all-female team at Le Mans second time around
Le Mans Le Mans

What to expect from the Richard Mille all-female team at Le Mans second time around

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.