Autosport Podcast: Le Mans 24 Hours review

From the outset it looked like a walk in the park for Toyota, but it was not as serene as it seemed as the #7 crew of Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez and Kamui Kobayashi finally claimed the coveted victory they have been searching for.

Perhaps not a classic, but Le Mans never fails to disappoint throwing up a myriad of storylines, from a dramatic last-gasp finish in the LMP2 class for Belgian squad WRT to hard-fought battles in GTE Pro and GTE Am, won by the AF Corse Ferrari squad.

PLUS: The standout memories of Le Mans 2021

Host Tom Howard is joined by Autosport’s sportscar racing expert Gary Watkins to look at the key talking points and delve into the stories behind the headlines from last weekend’s twice around the clock endurance.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.