The standout memories of Le Mans 2021
24 Hours of Le Mans Podcast

Autosport Podcast: Le Mans 24 Hours review

Toyota conquered the Le Mans 24 Hours for the fourth consecutive year but once again the French sportscar classic served up another fascinating race.

Autosport Podcast: Le Mans 24 Hours review

From the outset it looked like a walk in the park for Toyota, but it was not as serene as it seemed as the #7 crew of Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez and Kamui Kobayashi finally claimed the coveted victory they have been searching for.

Perhaps not a classic, but Le Mans never fails to disappoint throwing up a myriad of storylines, from a dramatic last-gasp finish in the LMP2 class for Belgian squad WRT to hard-fought battles in GTE Pro and GTE Am, won by the AF Corse Ferrari squad.

The standout memories of Le Mans 2021

Host Tom Howard is joined by Autosport’s sportscar racing expert Gary Watkins to look at the key talking points and delve into the stories behind the headlines from last weekend’s twice around the clock endurance.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

The standout memories of Le Mans 2021

The standout memories of Le Mans 2021
OPINION: With four of the five Hypercar entries unproven in a 24-hour race, it would not have been unexpected for at least one of them to suffer serious reliability trouble. That they all managed to make it through the race relatively unscathed, says GARY WATKINS, was something of a surprise.

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity

The new dawn for the World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Autosport picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

After a two-month delay due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours is set to get underway with the start of the Hypercar era at the Circuit de la Sarthe

Kevin Magnussen will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this weekend alongside father Jan in LMP2. But the Danes won't be the only ex-F1 drivers to appear in the hotly contested category this year.

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

The 23-car GTE Am field promises to be one of the most open in this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours, with the added jeopardy of managing the enthusiasm of amateur drivers to boot, as Absolute Racing Porsche driver Marco Seefried explains

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success

