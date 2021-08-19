Autosport Podcast: Le Mans 24 Hours Preview

Although unbeaten so far in the three WEC rounds this season, Toyota's new GR010 HYBRID was pipped to the top spot on the test day by the non-hybrid Glickenhaus-Pipo 007, leading to questions over whether an upset could be on the cards.

The two new Hypercars also face opposition from Alpine's grandfathered LMP1 car, which although slower over a stint is well-proven over 24 hours and could come good if attrition hits.

Meanwhile, 11 ex-Formula 1 drivers are featured in LMP2, where defending winner United Autosport has assembled a 'superteam', and Corvette joins the Ferrari vs Porsche slugfest in GTE Pro with its C8.R making a first trip to Le Mans.

To discuss all the major talking points ahead of the 89th running of the French endurance classic, Autosport Plus editor James Newbold is joined by long-serving sportscar correspondent Gary Watkins.