Le Mans 24 Hours Live Commentary and Updates
shares
comments
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Tom Howard
Summary
|
Status: Live
11:13 LMH: Buemi clears leading LMP2 runner da Costa, and now takes second overall. The #8 Toyota is a full 56s behind the #7.
11:11 LMP2: Stevens in the #65 Panis car is giving Kubica plenty of attention, aiming to steal fourth in class from the #41 WRT machine.
11:11 GTE Am: #18 Absolute Racing (Marco Seefried) is the only runner to have made a second stop. Appears an unscheduled one.
11:10 LMH: Buemi has set a 3m29.508s for our new fastest lap so far. Conway in the sister Toyota is leadng by almost a full minute over da Costa.
11:07 LMP2 top five: #38 Jota (da Costa, P2 overall), #26 G-Drive (de Vries, P4 overall), #29 Racing Team Nederland (van der Garde, P6 overall), #41 WRT (Kubica, P7 overall), #65 Panis Racing (Stevens, P8 overall).
11:05 GTE Am: After Hour 1: #83 AF Corse (Niklas Nielsen) leads #88 Dempsey Proton Racing Porsche (Julien Andlauer) with #80 Iron Lynx Ferrari (Matteo Cressoni) third. 13 laps completed and the entire field has made one stop at least.
11:05 LMH current order: #7 Toyota (Conway), #8 Toyota (Buemi, P3 overall), #36 Alpine (Lapierre, P5 overall), #708 Glickenhaus (Pla, P11 overall), #709 Glickenhaus (Westbrook, P14 overall)
11:03 LMP2: Merhi's up and running now, so the slow zone at the start of the lap should be waved off soon.
11:02 GTE Pro: After Hour 1: #64 Corvette (Tommy Milner) leads #52 AF Corse Ferrari (Miguel Molina) with #79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche (Laurens Vanthoor.) 13 laps completed. Most runners doing nine laps stints.
11:01 LMP2: It's at the Dunlop Curves where Merhi has gone off. Meanwhile, in LMH-land, Westbrook has also spun off around the pitlane entry, losing more positions aboard the #709 car.
10:59 LMP2: That's Merhi in the gravel! The #25 G-Drive looks stranded as Merhi is yet to get on his merry way.
10:58 LMH: Buemi does indeed pass de Vries, and now has 23s to find to close in on Da Costa.
10:56 LMH: Buemi has recovered nicely, having just logged a 3m35.877s and is right on the back of de Vries in the LMP2 #26 G-Drive.
10:56 LMH: Lapierre now comes in to pit the #36 Alpine from the lead. Conway reassumes the front with the #7 Toyota, with LMP2 pair da Costa and de Vries behind them.
10:52 GTE Pro: #64 Corvette back in the lead after the first round of stops after a 9 lap stint. Tommy Milner still at the wheel. The two AF Corse Ferraris are P2 and P3. All eight entries have had one pit stop.
10:52 LMP2: De Vries also brings the #26 car into the pits, with Gelael in the #28 Jota and Nato in the #70 Realteam car also stopping.
10:51 LMH: The #7 Toyota now pits from the lead.
10:50 GTE Am: Leaders #47 Cetilar Racing and #88 Dempsey- Proton Racing have also ducked into the pits.
10:50 LMH: Lapierre in the #36 Alpine has the fastest lap of the race so far, a 3m49.192s.
10:49 LMH: The #708 Glickenhaus of Pla comes in for a new nose and penalty from the earlier crash. Buemi has also pitted in the #8 Toyota.
Load comments