Live updates: Le Mans 24 Hours 2023
Join Autosport's on-site team for live updates from the 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours round of the World Endurance Championship.
The eagerly-anticipated centenary edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours is the first in which cars built to the new-for-2023 LMDh ruleset have been eligible to compete.
Toyota is seeking a sixth consecutive victory at the world's most famous endurance race, while Ferrari on its first factory effort in the top class in half a century and fellow returnee Porsche are gunning for their 10th and 20th victories respectively.
A field of 62 cars, including the Garage 56 NASCAR entry and 21 GTE Am machines on the category's Le Mans swansong, will take the start at the Circuit de la Sarthe at 4pm local time and race through the night.
Join us here for live updates throughout the race.
By: James Newbold, Stephen Lickorish, Haydn Cobb, Richard Asher, Stefan Mackley, Sam Hall
Summary
|
Rigon is finally out of the #54 Ferrari, handing over to former British Formula 3 racer Francesco Castellacci. They've retained grooved tyres and Iron Dames move up into the GTE Am lead.
The pack is still following the safety car at present, so no change to the order at the front. The contrast of track conditions is captured on the Mulsanne straight, as just into the braking zone the track goes from fully dry to fully wet. That'll be scary at racing speed.
