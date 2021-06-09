Veach to miss IMSA Detroit race after testing positive for COVID

The former IndyCar driver joined the Vasser Sullivan team full-time this year, partnering Frankie Montecalvo in the #12 Lexus RC F, and at the last IMSA round at Mid-Ohio the pair took second place.

However, a short statement from Vasser Sullivan Racing this afternoon read: “Vasser Sullivan Racing announced today that Zach Veach, co-driver of the #12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 entry, has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Veach will not compete in the upcoming Detroit Sports Car Classic this weekend on the streets of Detroit, Michigan.

“Townsend Bell, who successfully competed with the team the last two seasons and in this year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona, will co-drive the #12 Lexus with Frankie Montecalvo at Detroit.”

Veach made the switch from IndyCar to the IMSA series over the winter after splitting from Andretti Autosport with three rounds of the 2020 campaign to go.

The 26-year-old has partnered Montecalvo for the two opening rounds of the 2021 IMSA season, with Robert Megennis and Bell joining the pair for Daytona, while Megennis was called upon as the third driver for the Sebring 12 Hours.

Bell and Montecalvo worked well together as partners in the #12 car in 2019 and 2020, scoring several podium finishes and a win at a rain-soaked Road America last season.

Following Veach’s arrival at the team, Bell became the fourth driver for the car at the Daytona 24 Hours this year, and helped Veach, Montecalvo and Robert Megennis to a 13th-place finish in class.

