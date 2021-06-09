Tickets Subscribe
IMSA / Detroit News

Veach to miss IMSA Detroit race after testing positive for COVID

By:

Zach Veach will be absent from the Vasser Sullivan Lexus squad this weekend at Detroit after testing positive for COVID-19, with Townsend Bell stepping in as replacement.

The former IndyCar driver joined the Vasser Sullivan team full-time this year, partnering Frankie Montecalvo in the #12 Lexus RC F, and at the last IMSA round at Mid-Ohio the pair took second place.

However, a short statement from Vasser Sullivan Racing this afternoon read: “Vasser Sullivan Racing announced today that Zach Veach, co-driver of the #12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 entry, has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Veach will not compete in the upcoming Detroit Sports Car Classic this weekend on the streets of Detroit, Michigan.

“Townsend Bell, who successfully competed with the team the last two seasons and in this year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona, will co-drive the #12 Lexus with Frankie Montecalvo at Detroit.”

Veach made the switch from IndyCar to the IMSA series over the winter after splitting from Andretti Autosport with three rounds of the 2020 campaign to go.

The 26-year-old has partnered Montecalvo for the two opening rounds of the 2021 IMSA season, with Robert Megennis and Bell joining the pair for Daytona, while Megennis was called upon as the third driver for the Sebring 12 Hours.

Bell and Montecalvo worked well together as partners in the #12 car in 2019 and 2020, scoring several podium finishes and a win at a rain-soaked Road America last season.

Following Veach’s arrival at the team, Bell became the fourth driver for the car at the Daytona 24 Hours this year, and helped Veach, Montecalvo and Robert Megennis to a 13th-place finish in class.

Series IMSA
Event Detroit
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending Plus

Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending

Mazda believes it has never had a better chance of clinching the title in IMSA's Prototype division. Achieving this goal would be the bittersweet culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit

IMSA
Apr 11, 2021
The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault Plus

The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault

After taking over Corvette Racing from long-time custodian Doug Fehan, 34-year-old Laura Wontrop Klauser is leading General Motors through a transitional phase in sportscar racing. Here’s how she got into her dream role and what she plans to do with it

IMSA
Mar 21, 2021
Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours Plus

Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Plus

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitter Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Plus

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories

IMSA
Jan 28, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Plus

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Autosport to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
When Porsche became a giant-killer Plus

When Porsche became a giant-killer

In the first of a new series celebrating underdog achievements from the annals of motorsport history, we revisit the 2015 Petit Le Mans - where a tyre advantage in appallingly wet conditions helped the GT cars overcome the prototypes

IMSA
Apr 15, 2020
Why one car was "too fast for everyone" at Daytona Plus

Why one car was "too fast for everyone" at Daytona

Cadillac's 100% streak of Daytona 24 Hours DPi-based victories was extended last weekend, with the Wayne Taylor Racing squad triumphant. But the manner of that victory was the real story of the first major sportscar race of 2020

IMSA
Jan 27, 2020

