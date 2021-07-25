Tickets Subscribe
Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14
General News

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

By:

Fourteen-year-old Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan suffered fatal injuries in a crash in a European Talent Cup race at MotorLand Aragon on Sunday.

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

According to a statement from the sport’s governing body, the Federation Internationale de Motorcyclisme, Millan was involved in a multi-rider incident at Turn 5, with the race immediately being red-flagged. Reports suggest he was struck by another rider following his own crash.

Medical intervention vehicles arrived at the site immediately and the rider was attended to on track before being transferred to the circuit’s medical centre. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, it was announced that he had succumbed to his injuries.

Millan was enjoying his most successful season so far in the FIM CEV Repsol series, claiming two pole positions and four podiums – and he was second in the points standings. Out of the six previous rounds, his lowest finish was eighth in a packed field – with a best result of second at Valencia in May.

Motorbike racing’s premier class MotoGP led the tributes:

 

And eight-time world champion Marc Marquez tweeted:

 

 

Susie Wolff: "One Wolff in Formula 1 is enough!"

Previous article

Susie Wolff: "One Wolff in Formula 1 is enough!"
