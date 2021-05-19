Motor Valley Experience: the first two-wheeled tour through the Land of Speed.

The riding experience follows the amazing roads of the Modena’s Apennines, Reggio Emilia, and Bologna. But the stars will be the latest engineering marvels created by the engineers at Borgo Panigale: the Ducati Multistrada V4, Multistrada 950 S, and the brand-new Ducati Monster. This new generation of motorcycles will allow fans to enjoy the road safely, without sacrificing the legendary sportiness of Ducati bikes.

While riding the Ducati, travellers will spend a weekend discovering the most iconic places in the Land of Speed, taking in thrilling roads and breathtaking hairpin bends. The package includes a visit to the Pagani Museum with an atelier’s guided tour and a VIP experience visit at the Ferrari Museum.

The tour will be completed by the typical Modenese cuisine, which will be savoured in the midst of cities known for their culinary delights. The gourmet dinners will be signed by two famous Modenese chefs: Trattoria Pomposa by Chef Luca Marchini and Franceschetta 58 by the great chef Massimo Bottura – a renowned chef, ambassador for Modena’s cuisine, and an enthusiastic Ducati biker.

The Motor Valley Experience, held over the weekend of 21-23 May, is open to a maximum of 10 travellers, plus their passengers, with whom they can share this memorable experience. The whole event will take place in full compliance with the most recent Covid safety protocols.

For more information about the tour Motor Valley Experience, created by Canossa Events and powered by Ducati, please visit our website.