Magazine: 116-page 2023 F1 season review

The domination by Max Verstappen and Red Bull means 2023 is unlikely to make anyone’s list of greatest F1 years, but there was plenty of incredible record-breaking, unpredictable battles and off-track intrigue that is worth looking back on before we head into Christmas.



In this bumper special, we talk to many of the key players and look at how the various fights were won up and down the grid. We also have our traditional technical focus on the main battlegrounds, pick out our top 10 drivers of the year and bring you the important stats, as well as an expanded article on the best race drives of the season.



Remarkably, the F1 driver line-ups will remain unchanged in 2024, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t some fine performances in both the F2 and F3 support series. Megan White ranks the 10 best drivers in our review of the feeder categories.

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19





Our international news is led by F1’s reaction to the FIA’s aborted investigation into the Wolffs, Alex Kalinauckas apologises to Lando Norris, and Abbi Pulling’s new F4 deal is part of our National motorsport coverage.



Beyond F1 and news, James Newbold talks to Peugeot’s sensational Le Mans rookies of 1993 and Stephen Lickorish hears from rising star and Autosport National Driver of the Year Freddie Slater on his incredible season and plans for the future. Is he the next Norris?



Next week, some up-and-comers will be part of our Top 50 drivers of the year list, which leads our 140-page Christmas special. The double issue will also include the best pictures of 2023, a review of many other series including MotoGP, the return of Autosport’s Christmas quiz, and the year’s top club drivers and racing rivalries. Be sure to look out for all that and more from 21 December.



