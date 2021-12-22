Tickets Subscribe
Previous / The far-reaching implications of the FIA's 'new world order' Next / Magazine: Christmas special and 2021 F1 season review
General News

Castroneves and Guerra confirmed for Race of Champions

By:

Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves and Mexican rally star Benito Guerra Jr have been confirmed for the 2022 Race of Champions.

Castroneves and Guerra confirmed for Race of Champions

Castroneves, who this year became the fourth member of the four-time Indy 500 winners’ elite, joins a long list of motorsport megastars for the event which will be held in Pite Havsbad, Sweden, between 5-6 February next year.

Other drivers already confirmed include current Formula 1 drivers Sebastian Vettel, Mick Schumacher and Valtteri Bottas, while two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen will also compete.

 

Nine-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Tom Kristensen, reigning FIA World Rallycross champion Johan Kristoffersson, nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb, and seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson are also set to feature.

Two-time DTM champion (and three-time winner of the Race of Champions) Mattias Ekström, 2021 NRX and American Rally Association champion Travis Pastrana, World Rally and Rallycross champion Petter Solberg, and rising WRC star Oliver Solberg will also make the trip.

For Castroneves, who has amassed 32 IndyCar wins, the 2020 IMSA SportsCar Championship and the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, it will be his fourth appearance in the RoC. He will take part in the Individual event and will join forces with Benito Guerra Jr for the RoC Nations Cup, representing Latin America.

Guerra, winner of the 2012 Production World Rally Championship (PWRC), won the RoC "Champion of Champions" title at the 2019 Mexico City event, only his second RoC appearance.

Winner Benito Guerra (MEX) celebrates on the podium

Winner Benito Guerra (MEX) celebrates on the podium

Photo by: Race of Champions

David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
