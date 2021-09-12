Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Magazine: Dutch GP recap, F1 driver market and FE season review
General News

BMW completes "trouble-free" debut with new M4 GT3 on Nordschleife

By:
, Autosport Plus Editor

BMW has described the competition debut of its new M4 GT3 as a success after completing a "trouble-free" outing in the seventh round of the Nurburgring Endurance Series (NLS).

BMW completes "trouble-free" debut with new M4 GT3 on Nordschleife

The M4 GT3, which replaces the venerable M6 that has been in service since 2016, was due to make its debut on the Nurburgring Nordschleife in June but this was postponed after a technical fault caused Sheldon van der Linde to crash in practice.

The car had previously appeared at the official Spa 24 Hours test day, where it had topped the unofficial times with Nick Yelloly.

With development ongoing on the yet-to-be-homologated M4, it ran in the SPX class and had to start from the rear of the GT3 class field for Saturday's six-hour race.

BMW factory drivers Philipp Eng and Augusto Farfus had climbed into the top 10 before completing a planned exercise of running the tank to empty in the final minutes, meaning the car was listed as a retirement.

Reflecting on a “successful race debut,” BMW M Motorsport boss Mike Krack said: “The car ran like clockwork and we had no problems at all during yesterday’s testing or in qualifying and the race today.

“Augusto and Philipp were delighted with the performance of the BMW M4 GT3 and confirmed how great the BMW M4 GT3 drives on the Nordschleife. Overall, we are very pleased with this NLS Saturday.”

BMW M4 GT3: Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus

BMW M4 GT3: Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus

Photo by: BMW

Eng said that the M4 was “easier to drive but the performance is even better” relative to the M6 that won the Nurburgring 24 Hours in 2020.

“The Nordschleife was a busy place again today and I had a few situations with other cars, but it helped that you can overtake offline with the BMW M4 GT3 too, without getting yourself into trouble right away,” explained the Austrian, who won the Spa 24 Hours with the M6 in 2016 and 2018.

“Overall, I feel that it went great. The race was smooth and I would be happy to start the 24-hour race with this car right away.”

Farfus added: “It was a very emotional day because I remember my first rollout in Dingolfing and after so many months, we come to the Nordschleife and I did the first race start with the new BMW M4 GT3. It was just great.

“Thanks to BMW who did an amazing job, the car ran trouble-free. We could experience and measure the speed of the car against the competition so it was a great lesson today.

“The car feels very, very good and I can’t wait to be back at the Nordschleife with the car.”

The race was won by Porsche factory drivers Kevin Estre and Michael Christensen for Manthey Racing, this year's Nurburgring 24 Hours winners beating BMW Junior Team drivers Dan Harper, Max Hesse and Neil Verhagen in an M6 GT3. 

BMW M4 GT3: Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus

BMW M4 GT3: Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus

Photo by: BMW

shares
comments

Related video

Magazine: Dutch GP recap, F1 driver market and FE season review

Previous article

Magazine: Dutch GP recap, F1 driver market and FE season review
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint

19 h
2
Formula 1

F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

16 h
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

1 d
4
Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

1 d
5
Formula 1

Williams: F1 helmet cam information capturing is "not ideal"

2 h
Latest news
BMW completes "trouble-free" debut with new M4 GT3 on Nordschleife
MISC

BMW completes "trouble-free" debut with new M4 GT3 on Nordschleife

25m
Magazine: Dutch GP recap, F1 driver market and FE season review
MISC

Magazine: Dutch GP recap, F1 driver market and FE season review

Sep 9, 2021
Formula 1 and Motorsport Network launch world’s largest F1 Fan Survey
MISC

Formula 1 and Motorsport Network launch world’s largest F1 Fan Survey

Sep 8, 2021
Porsche reveals 1000bhp electric sportscar Mission R concept
MISC

Porsche reveals 1000bhp electric sportscar Mission R concept

Sep 6, 2021
How to stream live global motorsport content with NordVPN
MISC

How to stream live global motorsport content with NordVPN

Sep 3, 2021
Latest videos
This Week with Will Buxton: Episode 5 59:30
General
Sep 9, 2021

This Week with Will Buxton: Episode 5

This Week with Will Buxton: Episode 3 01:22:59
General
Aug 4, 2021

This Week with Will Buxton: Episode 3

How to Stay Out of Crashes 04:17
General
Jul 22, 2021

How to Stay Out of Crashes

This Week with Will Buxton: Episode 1 01:03:30
General
Jul 21, 2021

This Week with Will Buxton: Episode 1

Live - Goodwood FoS 2021: Saturday 09:00:00
General
Jul 9, 2021

Live - Goodwood FoS 2021: Saturday

More
James Newbold
What could have been: How a missed prototype chance led to a works GT career
GT

What could have been: How a missed prototype chance led to a works GT career

Lotus produces new Emira GT4 racer
GT

Lotus produces new Emira GT4 racer

The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans Plus
Le Mans

The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans

Trending Today

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint

F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

Williams: F1 helmet cam information capturing is "not ideal"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: F1 helmet cam information capturing is "not ideal"

Archive: When F1's Italian GP no-overtaking proposal was rejected
Formula 1 Formula 1

Archive: When F1's Italian GP no-overtaking proposal was rejected

Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates

Mercedes willing to drop MGU-H from F1 power unit to help VW entry
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes willing to drop MGU-H from F1 power unit to help VW entry

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
How Radical's latest machines fare on track Plus

How Radical's latest machines fare on track

The lightweight sportscar manufacturer has not rewritten the rulebook with its latest machines, but the new SR3 XX and SR10 still provide a step forward on its previous successful models

General
Feb 8, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Plus

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them

General
Jan 31, 2021
How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory Plus

How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory

The New Zealand Grand Prix's mix of rising talent and big-name stars thrilled the crowds (yes, remember crowds?) assembled for the Toyota Racing Series meeting at Hampton Downs last weekend and left distant observers craving a repeat

General
Jan 26, 2021
How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going Plus

How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going

OPINION: The 67th edition of the Macau Grand Prix might have been a largely muted affair to the outside world without its international influx and star line-ups, another victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organisers deserve huge credit for keeping the party going

General
Nov 24, 2020

Latest news

BMW completes "trouble-free" debut with new M4 GT3 on Nordschleife
General General

BMW completes "trouble-free" debut with new M4 GT3 on Nordschleife

Magazine: Dutch GP recap, F1 driver market and FE season review
General General

Magazine: Dutch GP recap, F1 driver market and FE season review

Formula 1 and Motorsport Network launch world’s largest F1 Fan Survey
General General

Formula 1 and Motorsport Network launch world’s largest F1 Fan Survey

Porsche reveals 1000bhp electric sportscar Mission R concept
General General

Porsche reveals 1000bhp electric sportscar Mission R concept

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.