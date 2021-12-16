Autosport Podcast: Top 50 drivers of 2021

The 2021 Top 50 is the 20th edition and we’ve had the usual tough task of selecting the best performers across Formula 1, the World Rally Championship, Formula E, sportscar and GT racing, touring car series and many other categories.

The list appears in the 16 December issue of Autosport magazine and on Autosport.com, and the latest edition of the Autosport Podcast delves into how it was put together and covers the most controversial decisions.

The Top 50 always stirs debate among fans, drivers and even within the Autosport team itself.

How do you rate drivers in different cars, different series and at different points in their careers? Should standout moments mean more than consistency? And how far should controversial on-track moments count against a driver? All this and more are covered in this podcast special.

Chief Editor Kevin Turner hosts and is joined – happily in person for once during these strange times – by Haydn Cobb (Autosport.com Editor), Jake Boxall-Legge (Technical Editor) and sportscar guru Gary Watkins to discuss the final selection and the drivers who missed out. The debate gets quite dramatic at times, which seems apt given the motorsport season just gone.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.