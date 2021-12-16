Autosport 2021 Top 50: #50 Guanyu Zhou

He may have missed out on the Formula 2 title, but Guanyu Zhou achieved his goal of becoming a Formula 1 driver by joining Alfa Romeo for next year. He entered the year under pressure, stating that his third season in F2 would be his last.

After winning the Asian F3 title, he made his experience show in the revamped F2 format of three races per weekend, delivering slick, fast and controlled performances from the first round to head the standings until mid-season at Silverstone.

Ultimately Oscar Piastri had the edge on him, but feature race wins in Bahrain and at Silverstone underlined that Zhou has the skills worthy for F1 graduation.