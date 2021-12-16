Autosport 2021 Top 50: #49 Kelvin van der Linde

Kelvin van der Linde was easily one of the most consistent drivers of the year in the DTM and in a completely different league to others in the Audi stable.

The South African put his extensive GT3 experience to good use, establishing a significant championship lead in the first half of the season.

If it wasn’t for a technical problem at the Lausitzring that denied him a surefire win, the title standings may have looked markedly different at the end of the year.

Ultimately, he was simply too desperate to win back the points lead from Liam Lawson in the title run-in, and there’s no excuse for his actions at the Norisring.