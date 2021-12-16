Autosport 2021 Top 50: #48 Dries Vanthoor

The younger Vanthoor brother was again imperious at the wheel of an Audi R8 LMS GT3. There wasn’t anyone faster among the German manufacturer’s roster of factory drivers, and there probably isn’t anyone quicker in GT3 racing right now.

Dries Vanthoor’s talents were rewarded by a second straight GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup title together with Charles Weerts at WRT, and this time they won the overall GTWCE crown as well.

But 2021 was also significant for the 23-year-old because he proved he’s not just a one-trick pony, with a one-off in the HubAuto GTE Pro Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours. He promptly put it on pole ahead of all the factory cars.