Autosport 2021 Top 50: #47 Johan Kristoffersson

The Swede left it late to wrap up his fourth World Rallycross crown. He matched the points tally of Timmy Hansen, but three wins overcame his rival’s brace to get the job done.

While the title was largely decided by a final-round penalty handed to Hansen, it mustn’t be overlooked that Kristoffersson lost the lead in Spain for an unconnected data logger, endured a puncture in Sweden, and won at Spa after grabbing an extinguisher to put out a fire on his Audi S1!

He was also top of a class that included Sebastien Loeb, Carlos Sainz Sr and Hansen during a maiden Extreme E campaign in which he and Molly Taylor have so far won all but one event.