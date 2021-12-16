Autosport 2021 Top 50: #44 Robin Frijns

Robin Frijns entered a new category in 2021 and did what he’s always done: win races. He added a clutch of silverware in LMP2 to the bagfulls he’s won in every category in which he’s regularly competed, from Formula BMW to the DTM.

He’d made one LMP2 appearance prior to the start of the season, but at its end he was a world champion and a Le Mans winner with WRT. And arguably the WEC’s fastest LMP2 driver: he put in two superlative performances in Bahrain.

Frijns didn’t win races in Formula E this season, but he was a championship contender able to race – if not qualify – with anyone.