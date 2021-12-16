Autosport 2021 Top 50: #42 Will Power

It’s a rare season when Will Power scores only one win, but that’s how it was in 2021, and unlike the previous time it happened – 2015 – it couldn’t just be put down to outrageous misfortune.

Six years ago he scored six poles; this year the scintillating pace that has become his hallmark was absent at some mid-season events as Power struggled to adapt his driving style to an altered generic set-up at Team Penske.

There were also a couple of possible wins that slipped away through no fault of his own (as always). But the fastest IndyCar driver of his generation and one of the fastest of all time needs to up his percentages in 2022.