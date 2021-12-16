Autosport 2021 Top 50: #41 Dennis Hauger

From the first feature race at Barcelona, Dennis Hauger dominated the 2021 F3 season, taking four wins and nine podiums on his way to the title.

He suffered a torrid 2020, in which he finished down in 17th, but the Norwegian’s arrival at Prema marked a turning point in his fortunes. He took the rostrum in five of the seven feature races, started on pole in three of them, and had four fastest laps to his name.

The Red Bull junior also proved his mettle as a driver who can charge through the pack when necessary, as demonstrated in the Austrian sprint races: he started 12th in both yet finished first and third.