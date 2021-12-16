Autosport 2021 Top 50: #39 Sebastian Vettel

In an up-and-down season, there were a few flashes of the late-Ferrari-era Sebastian Vettel – clattering into Esteban Ocon in Bahrain, spinning by himself at the Silverstone restart, another spin at Zandvoort, unsettled by the nearby Robert Kubica – but he seemed revitalised in new surroundings.

After taking a few races to gain confidence with the Aston package, he produced a standout drive in Monaco where his experience paid off handsomely.

Then came the podium in Baku and (lost) near-win in Hungary, where a small error going too fast into the pits meant he missed the slim chance to undercut Ocon.