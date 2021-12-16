Autosport 2021 Top 50: #37 Felipe Nasr

If anyone had doubts that Nasr was right up there among the best sportscar drivers of his day, two things happened in 2021 to put them right.

He won a second IMSA title, and landed a drive with Penske and Porsche for next year and beyond.

Nasr was the stand-out driver at the wheel of a Daytona Prototype international this season on the way to the title with Pipo Derani and the Action Express Cadillac squad. The only thing missing from his season was a victory in one of the big enduros.

His prowess was clearly noted at Penske HQ. His deal was done, though remains unannounced, before the season’s end.