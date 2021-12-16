Autosport 2021 Top 50: #34 Liam Lawson

Few could have imagined Liam Lawson turning up at Monza and winning his first race in a GT3 car, but the Ferrari-mounted Red Bull junior surpassed all expectations in his maiden DTM campaign. By the end of the year he was a well-rounded driver with the upper hand over more experienced rivals.

Maximilian Gotz may have officially earned a place among DTM’s hall of fame, but Lawson was the moral champion.

The 19-year-old had a decent F2 rookie season too, winning the Bahrain opener as well as a Monaco race on the road before exclusion.