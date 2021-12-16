Autosport 2021 Top 50: #33 Esteban Ocon

Becoming the 111th winner in the world championship is naturally the high point of his year, given his superb drive under race-long pressure from Sebastian Vettel at the Hungaroring once circumstances had swung sensationally his way.

That, and his Portugal, Turkey and Qatar one/no-stop performances, demonstrate how high he can reach, but he lacked consistency.

At other events, particularly in the second half of the year, pace on ageing tyres was a problem. The main reason he’s behind Fernando Alonso is that once his team-mate hit form, Ocon went from 4-1 up in qualifying after Monaco to a narrow defeat, with three Q1 exits to the Spaniard’s two.