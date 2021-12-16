Autosport 2021 Top 50: #31 Kalle Rovanpera

Long-billed as rallying’s next big thing, Kalle Rovanpera firmly outlined in 2021 why many feel the newest flying Finn is destined to become a World Rally champion in the near future.

In only his second full-time season in the top tier with Toyota, the 21-year-old became the WRC’s youngest-ever winner with a commanding display in Estonia.

He backed this up with an equally impressive domination of the Acropolis on his first attempt at the famous Greek event, prompting Toyota team boss Jari Matti-Latvala to hail his young charge as a “complete” driver.

Expectation is only likely to increase further as Toyota adjusts to life after Sebastien Ogier…