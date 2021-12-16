Autosport 2021 Top 50: #29 Scott Dixon

Like his longtime adversary and fellow forty-something Will Power, Scott Dixon found himself struggling at times, and his difficulties were sometimes highlighted by new team-mate Alex Palou’s superlative season.

Dixon long ago proved that on his best days he can make the art of winning an IndyCar race look simple, but only one of those days occurred in 2021 – the first Texas race – although he was cruelly unlucky to have a potential second Indy 500 victory whipped from his grasp so early in the race.

There were just too many weekends where he couldn’t quite match Palou. There are more wins in him, but is there a seventh championship?