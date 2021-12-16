Autosport 2021 Top 50: #27 Martin Truex Jr

While he has won only a single NASCAR Cup championship, Martin Truex Jr has become one of the most consistent title challengers of late.

Behind four series wins in 2021, the Joe Gibbs Racing man again reached the Championship 4, the fourth time in the past five seasons he’s been in position to win the crown.

But for the third time, the 2017 champion finished runner-up. Truex led late in the title race before a caution sent all the lead-lap cars down pitroad for new tyres and Kyle Larson came out first. Truex grabbed second on the restart but couldn’t quite close the gap to Larson by the finish.