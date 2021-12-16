Autosport 2021 Top 50: #26 Kamui Kobayashi

Kamui Kobayashi shaded it as the best driver in the title-winning Toyota WEC line-up, though the margins were fine. There wasn’t a lot between him and co-champions Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez, or between the Japanese and Sebastien Buemi in the sister car.

The Swiss was the quicker driver on average across the six races, but falls behind here as a result of a poor year in Formula E, as well as Kobayashi’s qualifying performances. His three poles were crucial.

PLUS: Autosport's WEC season review

The title winners outscored their team-mates 4-1 in qualifying. Had it been the other way around, the championship outcome would have been different.