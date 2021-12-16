Autosport 2021 Top 50: #24 Fernando Alonso

Struggled for qualifying pace early on, but from Baku onwards had the edge on team-mate Esteban Ocon. That race also showcased his starting strength, as he gained well at the restart. Was a sprint race star at Silverstone and showed tyre management prowess, particularly in later races such as Russia (where staying out too late in the rain scuppered a podium chance) and Qatar, where he returned to the podium.

His cutting soundbites returned to F1, as did his brilliant wheel-to-wheel antics, which boost his ranking. Battle with Russell in Austria was superb, and his incredible defence against Hamilton in Hungary saved his Alpine team-mate’s victory.

PLUS: Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track